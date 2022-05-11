With 12.4% CAGR, Global Smart Parcel Locker Market Size Worth USD 1,630.2 Million in 2028

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Smart Parcel Locker Market Size is projected to reach USD 1,630.2 billion in 2028, at CAGR of 12.4% during forecast period; Rising Post and Parcel Industry to Stimulate Growth

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart parcel locker market size is projected to reach USD 1630.2 Million by 2028, from 644.8 Million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.4% during the forecast period. The booming post and parcel industry is likely to boost the adoption of advanced smart parcel lockers across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “Smart Parcel Locker Market Size, 2021-2028.” The report further observes that the market stood at USD 644.8 million in 2020.

Industry Development:

June 2021 – Your Pick-Up-Point (YPUP) has launched an advanced pick-up and parcel locker solution. YPUP offers a fully automated collection and drop-off solution for every workplace, industry, and market sector.

Your Pick-Up-Point (YPUP) has launched an advanced pick-up and parcel locker solution. YPUP offers a fully automated collection and drop-off solution for every workplace, industry, and market sector. March 2020 - Eroski introduced advanced smart lockers for online food delivery pickers. The smart, safe locker was installed in a hypermarket. The lockers are suitable for all types of refrigerated, frozen, and room temperature food products and guarantee food preservation.





Request Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/smart-parcel-locker-market-104718





What does the Report Provide?

The Smart Parcel Locker Market report includes a qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will have an impact on the market. Furthermore, the report includes significant insights into the regional insights that include different regions, which are contributing to the market growth between 2021 and 2028. It consists of the competitive landscape involving the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, collaborate, and acquire other companies that will contribute to the market growth.

Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies to obtain information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Report Scope and segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 12.4% 2028 Value Projection USD 1630.2 Million Base Year 2020 Smart Parcel Locker Market Size in 2021 USD 718.0 Million Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered By Type; Deployment; Application; and Geography Smart Parcel Locker Industry Growth Drivers Increasing Adoption of Smart Lockers Across E-commerce Industry Aid the Growth of the Market Growing Demand for Contactless Smart Cooling Lockers in Foodservice to Surge Market Growth



Pitfalls & Challenges Limited Locker Capacity to Hinder Market Growth





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Smart Parcel Locker Market Analysis.

Please visit https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/smart-parcel-locker-market-104718





Driving Factor:

Rising Post and Parcel Industry to Promote Growth

The growing e-commerce industry is propelling parcel delivery companies to adopt advanced smart technologies to enhance customer satisfaction by providing reliable and secure parcel services. Additionally, offerings such as free delivery and no shipping charges lead to the rising post and parcel industry across the globe.

For instance, according to the Parcel Shipping Index by Pitney Bowes report, parcel volumes surged by about 17% in 2016 and have since experienced considerable growth. The growing adoption of smart technology such as smart cooling lockers across the food and beverage sector to preserve and provide fresh food products is another factor that is likely to boost the global smart parcel locker market growth in the forthcoming years.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America to Remain Dominant; Adoption of Advanced Solutions by E-commerce Players to Stoke Demand

Among all the regions, the Smart Parcel Locker Market in North America stood at USD 227.3 million in 2020 and is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the global market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the increasing adoption of advanced parcel management solutions by prominent e-commerce companies, which is likely to propel the demand for innovative smart parcel lockers between 2021 and 2028.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to hold the second position in the market due to the presence of established logistics networks in the region.





Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/smart-parcel-locker-market-104718





Lockdown to Lead to Lower Growth at 11.1% CAGR in 2020 amid COVID-19

The first half of 2020 led to reduced sales revenue due to the lockdown announced by the government agencies that halted operations of several industries. However, the second half of the pandemic witnessed a massive spurt in online sales. For instance, according to the data by Salesforce Inc., U.S. online sales grew by over 36% in the first two weeks of December as the customers were finishing their holiday shopping. Owing to this, the Smart Parcel Locker Industry exhibited a declined CAGR of 11.1% in 2020.

Smart parcel lockers are automated systems that provide convenience for businesses to store parcels. They provide secure access to inventories and assets from close and remote locations to the users by automatically notifying them of details regarding their parcel. Furthermore, they help retailers reduce costs on last-mile shipping and leverage the inventory at their stores.













SEGMENTATION

Modular Parcel Locker Segment Held 34.2% Market Share in 2020

Based on type, the modular parcel locker segment held a smart parcel locker market share of about 34.2% in 2020 and is expected to showcase considerable growth due to the increasing demand for efficient and low-maintenance modular lockers globally.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Product Innovation by Major Companies to Expand Their Product Portfolio and Boost Sales Revenue

The global market for these lockers is experiencing healthy competition between several players that are focusing on developing innovative parcel management solutions. Additionally, the adoption of strategies such as collaborations and partnerships by other companies is expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

List of the key Players Profiled in the Smart Parcel Locker Industry Report:

TZ Limited (New South Wales, Australia)

CleverBox Co. (London, U.K.)

Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (UP, India)

Abell International Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)

Cleveron (Viljandi, Estonia)

Package Nexus (California, U.S.)

Mobiikey Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Karnataka, India)

DeBourgh Manufacturing Co. (Colorado, U.S.)

KEBA AG (Linz, Austria)

Quadient (Bagneux, France)





Quick Buy – Smart Parcel Locker Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104718





Major Points of TOC:

Annexure / Appendix Global Smart Parcel Locker Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Type (USD) Modular Parcel Locker Cooling Lockers for Fresh Food Postal Lockers Laundry Lockers By Deployment (USD) Indoor Outdoor By Application (USD) Commercial Buildings Condos and Apartments Retail BOPIS Universities & Colleges Others By Region (USD) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific North America Smart Parcel Locker Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Type (USD) Modular Parcel Locker Cooling Lockers for Fresh Food Postal Lockers Laundry Lockers By Deployment (USD) Indoor Outdoor By Application (USD) Commercial Buildings Condos and Apartments Retail BOPIS Universities & Colleges Others By Country (USD) United States (By Type) Canada (By Type) Mexico (By Type) South America Smart Parcel Locker Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Type (USD) Modular Parcel Locker Cooling Lockers for Fresh Food Postal Lockers Laundry Lockers By Deployment (USD) Indoor Outdoor By Application (USD) Commercial Buildings Condos and Apartments Retail BOPIS Universities & Colleges Others By Country (USD) Brazil (By Type) Argentina (By Type) Rest of South America Europe Smart Parcel Locker Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028



TOC Continued…!

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us: