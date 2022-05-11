With 7.4% CAGR, Dermal Fillers Market Size worth USD 8.74 Billion in 2029

According to Fortune Business Insights, The global dermal fillers market is projected to grow from USD 5.31 billion in 2022 to USD 8.74 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Surge in Demand for Negligibly Invasive Cosmetic Processes to Encourage Market Growth

The global dermal fillers market size was valued at USD 5.05 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 5.31 billion in 2022 to USD 8.74 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, "Dermal Fillers Market, 2022-2029."

Key Industry Development:

February 2021: Allergan Aesthetica and CollPlant conjointly declared the development and global commercial contract to utilize their plant derived recombinant human collagen (rhCollagen) with Allergan’s proprietary technology to improve and commercialize dermal and soft tissue fillers.





Dermal Fillers Market Report Scope & Segmentation :

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2029 Forecast Period 2021 to 2029 CAGR 7.4% 2028 Value Projection USD 8.74 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 5.05 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 163 Segments covered By Material, Application, Product, End User Growth Drivers Surge in Demand for Negligibly Invasive Cosmetic Processes to Encourage Market Growth Sinclair Pharma Presents Novel HA Filler to Boost its Revenue Prospects Surging R&D Initiatives Pooled with Growing Demand for Dermal Fillers Processes to Trigger Growth





COVID-19 Impacts:

Termination of Elective Cosmetic Surgeries to Adversely Influence the Market amid COVID-19

The effect of COVID-19 was noticeable in the healthcare sector as it was at the center of this unparalleled global pandemic event. The market has been predominantly influenced as it is measured as an optional procedure and was among one of the prime medical courses to be hit by eliminations. Chief corporations perceived a deterioration in their revenue in 2020 in comparison with the previous year as elective and non-crucial processes were considerably hindered in numerous nations.

Segments:

Based on material, the global market is segmented into hyaluronic acid, calcium hydroxylapatite, Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLLA), PMMA (Poly (Methyl Methacrylate)), fat fillers, and others. The hyaluronic acid (HA) segment emerged as the dominant segment in 2021, owing to its status as a gold standard for dermal fillers.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into biodegradable and non-biodegradable.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into scar treatment, wrinkle correction treatment, lip enhancement, restoration of volume/fullness, and others.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into specialty & dermatology clinics, hospitals & clinics, and others.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Report Coverage:

The report presents a comprehensive review of the market and a strong examination of the major segments of the market. It delivers an in-depth analysis of prime players and their insightful tactics to boost the dermal fillers market growth for monetary gains. It also shares tangible insights that guide business owners with their investment standpoint. The regional dynamics is also accessible in the report.

Drivers and Restraints:

Surge in Demand for Negligibly Invasive Cosmetic Processes to Encourage Market Growth

One of the most crucial market driving factors toward the global market growth is the considerable upsurge in demand for facial aesthetics. Individuals have sought stress-free and moderately painless surgeries for a youthful presence and healthy appearance in recent years. Meanwhile, invasive cosmetic surgeries frequently have numerous consequences and often require the patient to take additional days for recovery.

However, the high cost linked with these products is one of the prime obstacles contributing to the deterioration of the growth of the market.





Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Stoked by Financially Steady Economy

North America is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. The region is also anticipated to hold the dominant dermal fillers market share during the forecast period. A few of the aspects for the domination of this region comprise of a greatly conscious and financially steady population.

Europe is predicted to hold the second highest market share, which is accredited to the growing inclination amongst individuals for experiencing dermal filler processes in important European nations and increasing expenditure on R&D in Europe.

Asia Pacific is projected to perceive the greatest growth rate during the forecast period. The enhancement in healthcare infrastructure in Asian nations, surging aging population, and the growing awareness of individuals concerning their physical presence are fueling the market growth in the region.













Competitive Landscape:

Chief Business-related Proclamations by Key Players to Boost the Market

Chief corporations in the market often make vital announcements about their key strategies, which, in turn, positively impact the market. Players purchase corporations, launch new products, engage in partnership contracts, sign agreements with organizations, and others.





List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

ALLERGAN (AbbVie, Inc.) (U.S.)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.)

Merz Pharma (Germany)

Galderma (Switzerland)

Sinclair Pharma (U.K.)

BIOPLUS CO., LTD. (South Korea)

Bioxis pharmaceuticals (France)

SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD (Czech Republic)

DR. Korman (Israel)

Prollenium Medical Technologies (Canada)

Suneva Medical (U.S.)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.)





