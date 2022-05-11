Pakistan Tyre Market Analysis Report 2022-2027 | CAGR of 5.1%

Pakistan Tyre Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pakistan Tyre Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the Pakistan tyre market reached a volume of 21.6 Million Units in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 29.6 Million Units by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% during 2022-2027. Tyres are widely utilized in various types of automobiles. They generally comprise a bead, sidewall, inner liner and body ply that is mounted over a wheel rim to act as a cushion. These components are usually molded together that help in providing smooth transactions between the surface and the wheel. Tyres are widely utilized to support the weight of the vehicle while transmitting braking or traction force to the road surface. Additionally, they are also designed for reducing vibrations and absorbing road shocks while changing and maintaining the direction of travel.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Pakistan Tyre Market Trends:

The market in Pakistan is majorly driven by significant growth in the automotive sector. Moreover, the rising demand for enhanced comfort while traveling among the masses is providing a boost to the market growth. This has encouraged numerous leading players in the market to heavily invest in product innovations, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, the increasing population and the inflating disposable income levels of individuals across the country have led to a considerable rise in the sales of personal vehicles, which is providing an impetus to the market growth. The market is further driven by continual technological advancements and the widespread integration of advanced techniques with the manufacturing process. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, continuous improvements in the construction and agriculture infrastructure and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players to introduce improved product variants, are further projected to drive the market growth across Pakistan.

Pakistan Tyre Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• General Tyre and Rubber Co. Ltd.

• Panther Tyres Limited

• Diamond Tyres Limited

• Service Industries Limited

• Ghauri Tyre and Tube Pvt. Limited

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

• Two-Wheeler and Three-Wheeler

• Passenger Cars and Light Truck

• Heavy Commercial and OTR

Breakup by OEM and Replacement Segment:

• OEM

• Replacement

Breakup by Domestic Production and Imports:

• Domestic Production

Breakup by Legitimate and Grey Market:

• Legitimate

• Grey

Breakup by Radial and Bias Tyres:

• Bias

• Radial

Breakup by Tube and Tubeless Tyres:

• Tube Tyres

• Tubeless Tyres

Breakup by Regions:

• Punjab

• Sindh

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

• Balochistan

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

