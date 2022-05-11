TITAN Property Awards Announces 2022 Category Winners of the Year for the Season 1 Competition

TITAN Property Awards: Season 1 Winners Announcement TITAN Property Awards: Season 2 Call For Entries 2022 TITAN Property Awards Architecture Winner of the Year

The TITAN Property Awards is officially announcing those that would be bringing home the title of Season 1 TITAN champions for public viewing.

In honor of the accolades demonstrated in the fields of property development, interior design, architecture, landscape design, and marketing, the awards program recognizes and celebrates the spectacular presentations of the properties and architectures that will alter the future directions of the overall industry, laying the foundation for everlasting sustainability of societies.

Amongst the entries received in the first season, the award has accumulated over 1000 submissions from countries spanning over the entire globe, in particularly United States, France, China, Latvia, United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, Portugal and Sweden, to name a few. From the aforementioned countries, entrant companies include some of the giants of the property industry, each yearning to be crowned as the best TITAN, such as Karv One Design, R.evolution, Prid International Design, Yitian Design Group, Dubai Design Group by Lora Bergiy, L’atelier Fantasia, Richardson Sadeki, Générale Continentale Investissements and many other prestigious organizations.

2022 TITAN Category Winners of the Year

After experiencing the tough situation of the clashes between colossuses, the final victory of the Season 1 TITAN Property Awards is awarded to those who have exemplified qualities fit of being a TITAN. The entry holding the highest score from each main category is then selected as one of the Category Winners of the Year. Those who hold such honors include:

1. Property Development – Monumental Residences by António Fernandez Architects

2. Architecture – Anji Yingyue Valley – Floating Moon by Zhejiang Qingkun Architecture & Planning Design Co., Ltd.

3.Interior Design – The Star Map by Karv One Design

4. Landscape Design – FY Humanities Memorial Park by FSY TianQuan Design

“Once again, the 2022 TITAN Property Awards has received phenomenal designs and concepts that will shape the future of properties, which are essential in creating the foundation towards significant establishments,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “This leads us to the celebration of those with honorary accomplishments in the field of property, giving recognition to these titans who light the path to revolutionary infrastructures, not to mention the jury panel that has provided their expert assistance and insights on shaping the limitless possibilities of real estate.”

Grand Jury Panel

To fully embrace the true potentials of the stalwart entries, the expertise of certain individuals in the property industry were called upon, so that the entire process is kept unbiased and impartial. Some of these esteemed individuals include: Fadi Krieker (Qatar), Benjamin Caleja (Spain), Kourosh Salehi (United Arab Emirates), Naresh V Narasimhan (India), Mr. Ben Dickison (United Kingdom), James Liang (China), and more.

“To bear witness to the birth of remarkable property experts is incredibly worthwhile,” said Thomas. “I anticipate exponential growth in the coming years of the industry, with the limits being broken to create an environment that nurtures future pillars in the field.”

Kindly visit the TITAN Property Awards’ official website for the complete list of award winners.

https://thepropertyawards.com/winner.php

