High Oleic Safflower Oil Market Size 2022 - Growing Demand In Personal Care Products Is Driving Industry Growth

The valuation for the high oleic safflower oil market was USD 98.8 Million in 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 158.6 Million by 2027

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘High Oleic Safflower Oil Market Report: COVID-19 Impact Analysis Forecast to 2027’ published by Reports and Data gives a holistic overview of the High Oleic Safflower Oil market. The report employs both quantitative and qualitative assessment by examining product portfolios, pricing structures, market penetration, parent market revenue, end-user industries, and elements affecting industry growth. The report segments the market to help readers get a more in-depth understanding of the different aspects of the market.

The global High Oleic Safflower Oil Market is expected to reach USD 158.6 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing demand for high oleic safflower oil from end-use applications. High oleic safflower finds widespread application in several food products for healthy substitutes to hydrogenated oils. High oleic safflower oil, naturally occurring vegetable oil, has a prolonged shelf life without chemically modifying the original oil.

Growing demand for high oleic safflower oil in personal care products is driving the growth of the market. This high content of oleic acid makes it a highly stable oil for numerous personal care applications. It finds usage as an emollient in a wide variety of skincare products. Moreover, owing to its fatty acid composition, it has exceptional occlusive features, allowing it to function as a moisturizing agent by averting excessive loss of moisture through the skin epidermis.

The market in the Asia Pacific region contributed to the largest market in 2018. The market dominance of the Asia Pacific region may be attributed to the rapidly increasing population in developing countries such as China and India, as well as the growth of the end-user industries.

The statistical data included in the report has been derived from reliable and authentic sources and has been verified and backed by industry experts to help readers formulate strategic investment plans. The report studies financial information gathered by extensive primary and secondary research to offer accurate market insights. The report also offers a holistic overview of the market share, market size, market revenue growth, and segments and sub-segments along with strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants. The report also emphasizes nascent market segments and provides insights into the growth prospects and opportunities.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• By nature, conventional oil contributed to a substantial market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a faster rate in the forecast period.

• By distribution channel, offline distribution held a larger market share in 2018 and is likely to have a CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period. Offline channel is the most preferred channel for distribution as it includes the opportunity for customers to create personal connections with business, which is beneficial in building loyalty.

• By application, dietary supplements are expected to witness a growth rate of 6.3% in the period 2019-2027, owing to the presence of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in high oleic safflower oil which helps in lowering bad cholesterol thereby reducing the chances of cardiovascular diseases.

Key Players:

Key participants include Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH, Marico Limited, SunOpta, Connoils LLC, Oilseeds International Limited, Adams Group Inc., Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, Spectrum Organic Products LLC, Victor & Summat general Trading, and Austrade Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Nature Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

• Organic

• Conventional

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

• Online

• Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

• Food

• Dietary Supplements

• Personal Care

• Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• MEA

Objective of Studies:

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global High Oleic Safflower Oil market.

