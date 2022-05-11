Class D Audio Amplifier Market Trends, Industry Report, Outlook, Applications and Forecast 2021-2026

Class D Audio Amplifier Market

IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

According to IMARC Group latest report titled "Class D Audio Amplifier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on Class D Audio Amplifier market growth. The market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. The Global Class D Audio Amplifier Market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

A class D audio amplifier, also known as a switching amplifier, refers to an audio modulation device that is used to convert the audio input into electric pulses. It reproduces input audio signals with desired volume and power levels, and helps minimize power losses within the output devices. In recent years, class D audio amplifier has gained traction over the traditionally used transistors as it reduces power dissipation and heat generation, saves circuit board space, and extends the battery life of portable systems.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The global class D audio amplifier market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for energy-efficient audio systems and consumer electronics such as home theaters, smartphones and televisions. Additionally, the increasing disposable incomes and rising adoption of automotive infotainment systems in premium and mid-segment vehicles for better audio quality, refined signal processing and reduced noise and distortion are other growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the development of technologically advanced Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speakers coupled with extensive research and development (R&D) activities are anticipated to create a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Analog Devices Inc.

• Infineon Technologies AG

• NXP Semiconductors

• ON Semiconductor

• Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

• Renesas Electronics Corporation

• ROHM Co. Ltd.

• Silicon Laboratories

• STMicroelectronics

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• Toshiba Corporation

Class D Audio Amplifier Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, amplifier type, device and end use.

Breakup by Amplifier Type:

• Mono-Channel

• 2-Channel

• 4-Channel

• 6-Channel

• Others

Breakup by Device:

• Television Sets

• Home Audio Systems

• Desktop and Laptops

• Automotive Infotainment Systems

• Others

Breakup by End Use:

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Other

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

