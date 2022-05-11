Drone Gala won great applause with over 1 million on-site and online viewers

MACAU, May 11 - 【DST】Spectacular highlights of Light up Macao Drone Gala 2022

Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the Light up Macao Drone Gala 2022 (the “Drone Gala”) culminated in success. An array of spectacular drone shows set off the dynamic charm of Macao in the four seasons and as a city of events. The Drone Gala not only garnered positive feedback of the public and visitors, but also resulted into a greater flow of people and boost of the community economy.

On the four nights, the shows attracted over 100,000 on-site spectators and nearly 950,000 viewers on MGTO’s social platforms.

Average daily flow of people up by 57% on show days

Themed as “Macao for All Seasons”, the Drone Gala weaved together different elements such as festivals, events and unique architecture along the timeline of the four seasons, manifesting Macao’s glamour in spring, summer, fall and winter upon the night sky above Nam Van Lake.

This year, drone shows were staged during the Labor Day Holidays. In strict compliance with pandemic prevention measures, the Drone Gala presented magnificent extravaganzas. About 103,000 on-site spectators enjoyed the shows on the four nights. There was an approximate average of 26,000 spectators each night. The shows played a significant enhancer to the influx of people into the district. The average daily flow of people on the show days increased by 57.1%, i.e. close to 10,000 people, in comparison with other days.

Outpouring of online promotions drew 950,000 online viewers

MGTO widened the publicity of the Drone Gala through various offline and online channels such as WeChat, Weibo, Xiaohongshu, Douyin, travel influencers’ platforms and Mainland news websites, besides release of promotional videos, to promote the drone extravaganza among Mainland visitors.

MGTO live broadcast the eight drone shows on MGTO’s official WeChat channel and Weibo account, MGTO’s Facebook pages “Stopover Macao” and “Experience Macao” for audiences unable to enjoy the shows on site.

Preliminary figures revealed that close to 950,000 spectators viewed the shows on MGTO’s social platforms. The broadcasts garnered many positive feedbacks and likes, which reinforced Macao’s image as a safe and quality destination and created a positive impact on widening the range of visitors and propelling tourism revival.

Creative choreography for 880 drones

During the pandemic, MGTO introduced the Drone Gala as a new event in town. Drone shows were once again held this year and industry partners were invited to take part in the event. This year, the Drone Gala leveraged technology to create a symphony of 2D and 3D visual art highlighted by light and sound effects. Compared with the use of 300 drones last year, the scale of the event was expanded to choreograph 880 drones into even more breathtaking and enjoyable 3D patterns. Enchanting nighttime entertainment was created for local and visiting spectators, deepening integration across sectors of “tourism +”.

Striking brand-new fringe activities

The fringe activities this year won the public’s fondness, including the striking Big Big Drone Exhibition and the Drone Formation Display. The 5-meter-long gigantic drone was an unmanned aerial vehicle for passenger travel, the first of its kind on display for the public in Macao. The drone model has been widely used in over ten countries, various cities and resort districts around the world.

The “Macao for All Seasons” Photography Contest and “Drone Sky Art” Formation Design Contest were held as well.

Play online game with AI recognition

The online game featured interactive fun on the site. With the advanced AR technology, spectators could conduct AI recognition upon drone patterns through smartphone camera for an interactive experience of the shows, a wonderful encounter with “tourism + technology” for visitors too. The online price-giving game was joined by close to 49,000 enthusiastic participants. The prizes and special offers encouraged visitors and residents to spend more in communities, a boon for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Thanks to different entities for support

Organized by MGTO, the Light up Macao Drone Gala 2022 culminated in success thanks to the support of the following entities: co-organizers including Municipal Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureau, Transport Bureau and Civil Aviation Authority; partner entities including Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Wynn, Sands China Ltd., Galaxy Entertainment Group, SJM Resorts, S.A. and MGM; as well as supporting entities including TDM and Macau Cable TV. Appreciation also goes out to the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau for providing specialized weather reports which enabled precise and efficient coordination for the event.

Continuous pursuit of enhancement and profound integration of “tourism +”

MGTO is dedicated to presenting a variety of spectacular events and keeps steering them towards innovation and improvement. The Drone Gala will be developed into one of Macao’s iconic annual events to enrich the choice of nighttime entertainment for residents and visitors. By organizing the event, the Office aims to deepen integration across the fields of “tourism + events” and “tourism + technology”, joining hands with different sectors to steer Macao’s tourism industry towards diversification, innovation and sustainability.