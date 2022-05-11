Satisfactory impact – “Stay, Dine and See Macao” project fuses with events to spur community economy

MACAU, May 11 - New experiences keep arising in local tours under the “Stay, Dine and See Macao” project. Towards incessant optimization and innovation, the project encourages residents to explore communities for the diverse and unique travel experiences Macao has to offer, with the aim to spur rise in domestic demand and spending in communities, in turn reviving the tourism and related industries steadily.

Exclusive tours for Chinese New Year fireworks and other occasions won popularity

An array of exclusive itineraries were launched in tandem with different events and festivals. The limited tours for the fireworks shows during Chinese New Year were especially popular and fully signed up after quotas were added.

In May, the drone-themed tour was unveiled just for the occasion. Professional photographers were assigned to share general and nighttime photography skills with tour participants. Other new itineraries were launched concurrently to offer different highlights such as close encounter with miniature horses and waterpark fun, enhancing residents’ fun and leisure tour experience on festive holidays.

72,000 residents signed up for “Stay, Dine and See Macao” experience

The “Stay, Dine and See Macao” project has successively rolled out 35 itineraries this year including leisure, kids-and-families and maritime tours, as well as the new self-choice itineraries for experiencing Macao your own style. The level of participation fares well for different local tours and hotel staycations. As of 10 May, 72,767 individuals signed up for the project, among which 31,999 residents registered for local tours and 40,768 residents enjoyed hotel staycations, with 17,120 hotel packages sold.

Self-choice itineraries became a big hit

The self-choice itineraries for experiencing Macao your own style enjoy the highest popularity with 10,318 residents signing up, followed by the Coloane tour (9,352 participants) and maritime tour (5,795 participants). The Macao World Heritage tour and the Macao Grand Prix Museum tour rank as the fourth and fifth in terms of popularity.

The flexible self-choice itineraries allow residents to design tour elements to their preference. 90% of the self-choice tours include visits to Nossa Senhora Village of Ká Hó, one of Macao’s eight scenic spots – Coloane Village, the University of Macau and buffets, among other elements.

Support for travel trade

As Macao Government Tourism Office’s supportive initiative for the travel trade, the “Stay, Dine and See Macao” project has engaged 167 travel agencies, 481 tour guides, 629 tour bus drivers and 70 hotel establishments by far.

Welcome to join for summer holidays

With the summer holidays coming, Macao residents are welcome to join the“Stay, Dine and See Macao” project and enjoy fun travel in Macao. For further information, please visit the website: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/subsidies/macao-tour-hotel.