Stone Paper Market Size, 2022 - Rising Demand From Packaging & Labeling Applications Is Driving Industry Revenue Growth

Reports And Data

Growing concerns about deforestation and growth in labeling & packaging sectors are driving market revenue growth of stone paper

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Stone Paper Market Report: COVID-19 Impact Analysis Forecast to 2028’ published by Reports and Data gives a holistic overview of the Stone Paper market. The report employs both quantitative and qualitative assessment by examining product portfolios, pricing structures, market penetration, parent market revenue, end-user industries, and elements affecting industry growth. The report segments the market to help readers get a more in-depth understanding of the different aspects of the market.

The global Stone Paper Market size is expected to reach USD 1,096.4 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising concerns over significant deforestation from wood harvesting to manufacturing wood pulp are expected to fuel market revenue growth for alternatives such as stone paper during the forecast period. Stone paper's demand anticipated to be driven by increasing use of stone paper for packaging applications as a substitute for regular wood-based paper.

The report also examines the financial standing of leading companies in detail, which consists of market position, gross profit, overall revenue, sales volume, manufacturing, growth rate, and other vital facts & figures. It profiles the leading companies in the Stone Paper market to derive market positions, and strengths and weaknesses of established competitors and new entrants by utilizing analytical tools like SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The study also highlights production capacity, consumer base, value, volume, product offerings, upstream suppliers, downstream buyers, market concentration rate, and leading regions to give an exhaustive evaluation of the global landscape.

To Know More, Request For Sample Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1326

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

• By product type, rich mineral paper double coated stone paper segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to continue to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. Rich mineral paper is made mostly from dusty stone, polyethylene, and adhesive. This type of paper is waterproof, sturdy, and non-flammable, and a key benefit is that is that it does not require cutting down of trees for its production, and thus is highly environment friendly.

• By application, labeling paper segment is expected to grow at a faster rate, in terms of revenue share, during the forecast period. Consumers have been exposed to a wide range of items due to the emergence of e-commerce. This necessitates the demand for modern and attractive product labeling, and advancements in labeling technology are expected to boost demand for stone paper.

• Stone paper market in Asia-Pacific held the largest revenue share market in 2020 due to rising demand from paper and packaging applications. This is owing to the product's environmental-friendly nature as it helps to eliminate a significant amount of water use and avoid deforestation, which leads to carbon dioxide emission. China has a stable base in the stone paper industry with the presence of key players such as Shenzhen Stone Paper Enterprise Ltd., Changzhou Ji Li Paper Industry Co. Ltd., and Guangzhou Myhome Wallpaper Co. Ltd. in the country. The market is expected to grow further as product applications in stationery, leaflets, posters, bags, packaging, books, magazines, wallpapers, plates, and containers expand in Asia Pacific region.

• Manufacturers have used a variety of techniques to increase their prominence and meet the changing needs of packaging and labeling sectors. Stone Paper® employs paper-life cycle technology as a temporary solution for waste products at every level of product development. This helps the corporation build goodwill in the market by reducing the stress on landfills.

Key Players:

Companies profiled in the global stone paper market report include Karst Stone Paper, Shenzhen Stone Paper, Liaoning Shenmei, Panjiang Dragon, Taiwan Lung Meng tech Co. Ltd., Changzhou Ji Li Paper Industry Co. Ltd., Stone Paper, Guangzhou Myhome Wallpaper Co. Ltd., TBM Co., Ltd., and Shanxi Uni-moon Co., Ltd.

Request For Customized Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1326

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented stone paper market based on product type, material type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Rich Mineral Paper Double Coated Stone Paper (RPD)

• Rich Mineral Board Double Coated Stone Paper (RBD)

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Calcium Carbonate

• High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Direct sales

• Retail

• Online

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Paper packaging

• Labeling paper

• Self-adhesive paper

Purchase Premium Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/1326

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Objective of Studies:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Stone Paper market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Stone Paper market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Stone Paper market.

Access Report Details @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/stone-paper-market

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Browse More Reports:

Greaseproof Paper Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/greaseproof-paper-market

Drug Blister Packaging Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/drug-blister-packaging-market

Injection Stretch Blow Molding Machines Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/injection-stretch-blow-molding-machines-market

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/global-pharmaceutical-packaging-market

About Reports and Data:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.