Oral Care Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2028

The global oral care market size is expected to continue to register a rapidly inclining revenue CAGR between 2021 and 2028.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A novel report on global Oral Care market has been recently published by Reports and Data that offers a comprehensive overview of the overall market scenario along with emerging market trends. The report provides details information of market size, market trends, drivers, restraints, growth opportunities and challenges. The report is curated using various analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force analysis to help user understand about current market dynamics and the data is well-presented using charts, diagrams, graphs and other pictorial presentations.

Market Dynamics:

The pharma and healthcare sector has significantly advanced in the recent years and is expected to register steady revenue growth over the forecast period owing to rapid innovations in medical technology, increasing investments, rising healthcare expenditure and high adoption of advanced products and systems. Factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders across the globe, rising cases of coronavirus, improving healthcare infrastructure and research facilities, and increasing adoption of remote patient monitoring services and home care settings are expected to fuel global market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing number of hospitals and ambulatory care centers worldwide, high demand for personalized medicine, increasing investments in drug discovery and growing investments by public and private sectors are expected to drive global market growth in the coming years.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Colgate-Palmolive Company, The Procter & Gamble Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Unilever PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Johnson & Johnson.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Oral Care market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Oral Care Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Toothbrush

Manual

Electric (Rechargeable)

Battery-powered (Non-rechargeable)

Toothpaste

Gel

Polish

Paste

Powder

Mouthwashes

Medicated

Non-medicated

Denture Products

Cleaners

Dental Accessories

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies

E-commerce

Retail Stores

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

