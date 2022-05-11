Global Wafer Level Packaging Market Is Expected to Reach $23.6 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Increase in adoption of high-speed, compact size, and less expensive electronic products drives the growth of the global wafer level packaging market.

According to the report, the global wafer level packaging industry was estimated at $4.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to hit $23.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in adoption of high-speed, compact size, and less expensive electronic products drives the growth of the global wafer level packaging market. On the other hand, complexities associated with the manufacturing process impede the growth to some extent. However, rise in use of wafers in the automotive industry is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario-

The electronics and semiconductor sector was significantly affected during the pandemic, which had a negative impact on the wafer level packaging market.

Rise in the number of cases gave way to closure of several business and manufacturing units, which aggravated the situation even more.





The global wafer level packaging market is analyzed across technology, type, end-user, and region. Based on technology, the fan in wafer level packaging segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is projected to rule the roost by the end of 2030. The fan out wafer level packaging segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 21.9% throughout the forecast period.

Based on type, the WLCSP segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The others segment, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 24.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2020, garnering around half of the global market. The same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 20.3% by 2030. The other provinces discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global wafer level packaging market report are Applied Materials Inc, ASML Holding N.V, Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co Ltd, Lam Research Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Amkor Technology Inc, Qualcomm Technologies Inc, Deca Technologies, Fujitsu, and Tokyo Electron Ltd. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

