Local Deck Building Company Urges Homeowners to Schedule Deck Restoration & Repairs for Spring
EINPresswire.com/ -- Decks are a great place for homeowners and their guests to gather and enjoy the great outdoors. However, if the decks aren’t safe, they can cause unnecessary injuries. Decks take a beating throughout the seasons. Summer sun beams down on them, causing them to discolor and dry out from the intense UV rays. Winter cold can cause them to crack. The rainy season can make the wood soggy and lead to mold and mildew growth. Without proper and regular maintenance, not only will decks will become unsafe, but they can also become unsightly.
To keep the decks in good condition any time of the season, the experts at RI Deck & Patio Builders recommend that homeowners get regular maintenance. Some of the ways that homeowners can keep their deck in good condition are by performing minor maintenance. These include sweeping the deck clear of debris, particularly after entertaining and during the fall when leaves are falling.
Additionally, cleaning up food or drink spills right away is helpful. Another thing homeowners should watch out for is the dirt and moss that may grow on the decks. Homeowners can remove grime and buildup using proper cleaning materials and a high-powered garden hose. It is critical that whatever cleaning solution homeowners use for the deck, they follow the instructions to avoid damaging the deck. Another thing homeowners should look out for is wood rot or the presence of wood-eating pests. Both of these could cause severe damage to the deck and cause guests to get injured while walking across damaged areas.
Cleaning and maintaining decks are a very time-consuming process. However, to ease the need to clean and maintain them often, homeowners can opt to seal their decks. One good reason to do so is to prevent wood rot caused by moisture problems. Many sealants have moisture repellent to minimize the damages that rain and snow can do to the deck. Another good reason to seal the deck is that it protects the deck from UV damage from the sun, mold, pests, and stains.
Despite the best efforts to clean and maintain a deck, there comes a time when these measures no longer work. For example, if there are several pieces of wood on the deck that are damaged, this could make entertaining very dangerous. The contractors at The Rhode Island Deck and Patio Builders suggest that when your deck is in bad condition, it is a good idea to have a reputable deck company come out and inspect it. These problems could include wood rot, mildew, pest infestation, severe UV damage, cracking, and more. While deck companies can resolve many of these problems by repairing sections of the deck, more severe damages may render the deck completely unsafe. Having a hazardous deck can lead to very severe consequences, including collapse.
The good news is that most deck companies can make simple repairs to decks, including replacing boards, reinforcing the joists, and applying sealant. Minor deck repairs could cost under $300, while major deck repair in RI could run upwards of $3,000. If a homeowner needs deck replacement, the costs could stack up because not only will they need a new deck, but they will need to demo the old one. Demolishing an old deck could cost up to $1,000, while replacement could run upwards of $10,000.
When it comes to decks, prevention is the key. To avoid high costs associated with replacement, it is a good idea to keep the deck cleaned and maintained. Decks can last up to 50 years with the right type of care. A homeowner may not need an inspection for new decks until five years after installation. However, much older decks require much more attention. For aging decks, it’s a good idea for a homeowner to get an annual inspection.
A deck company will check to ensure that the railing is safe, fasteners aren’t rusting, the footing is secure and more. For homeowners that do their own cleaning and maintenance, even if the deck looks like it is in good condition, there still may be underlying problems. Having a deck company inspect the decks regularly will prevent issues and minimize injury.
Our Deck Repair Company: RI Deck & Patio Builders
For homeowners who want a professional to inspect, repair, or replace their existing deck, look no further than the experts at The Rhode Island Deck and Patio Builders. The office's mailing location is at 445 US-44, Smithfield, RI 02917. They have served Providence and the surrounding areas, including Cranston, Warwick, Pawtucket, Smithfield, and Woonsocket, to name a few. They use high-quality building materials, including cedar, redwood, composites, tropical hardwoods, and aluminum. For more information about deck services, call (401) 756-1155 for a FREE estimate or visit their easy-to-navigate website at https://rhodeislanddeckbuilders.com.
Fred M.
