PRESS RELEASE: SITUATIONAL REPORT ON COVID-19 PANDEMIC (06th – 08th May 2022)

SAMOA, May 11 - Samoa’s Ministry of Health confirmed 119 new community cases and five (5) patients currently in managed isolation at Moto’otua hospital in the last 48 hours commencing from 2pm of 06th May, to 2pm of 08th May, 2022. This brings the total number of confirmed community cases to 10,969. The majority of community cases (9646) are based in Upolu, 1308 cases in Savaii, and 15 cases in Manono Tai.

COVID-19 related Deaths

This 48 hours situational report registered 1 new COVID-19 related death, taking the total number of deaths to 23. The deceased is an 80 year old male with known comorbidities and was unvaccinated.

Our prayers and condolences are with the families and children of the person who have passed away. Out of respect for the families and relatives, we will not be making any further comments.

The public is reminded to remain vigilant and adhere to public health advice such as wearing face masks, maintaining social distance in public places, and ensure personal hygiene at all times. Those who are feeling unwell are strongly advised to stay home and isolate to keep your families and loved ones safe. Please get vaccinated as vaccination remains our best defense against COVID-19.

COVID-19 Situation Summary prepared by the Ministry of Health as at 2:00pm Local Time May 06th to 2:00pm May 08th 2022 is provided in the table below:

The Ministry of Health also released the latest seven day rolling average report on the status of the COVID 19 in Samoa commencing from 01st of May to May 08th, 2022. This seven day rolling average report presents important data and trends collated and analyzed by the Ministry of Health on the status of the COVID 19 in Samoa. The report includes trends of positive cases since March 17th when the first community case was confirmed. It also provides current rates of our national vaccinations. The full report from the Ministry of Health is attached herewith for information of the public.

