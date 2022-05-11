Poll Worker Tracker Shows Recruitment Closing in on its Goal Ahead of the May 3rd Election

Additional Help Is Always Needed in Both Rural and Urban Counties

COLUMBUS – With less than a week before Election Day, Ohio's Poll Worker Tracker shows Ohio gained more than a thousand poll workers in the past week, and as of Monday, 34,069 Ohioans have signed up to serve as a poll worker in the May 3rd primary election. The minimum number of poll workers needed statewide is 30,295. Also as of Monday, sixty-nine counties have met the minimum number of poll workers needed.

In order to ensure a sufficient number of poll workers is available in case of an emergency, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has set a goal of 34,846 poll workers statewide, or 115% of the minimum. Currently, twenty-nine counties have met their goal numbers: Adams County, Allen County, Athens County, Brown County, Champaign County, Clark County, Clinton County, Fairfield County, Fayette County, Gallia County, Hocking County, Holmes County, Lake County, Madison County, Medina County, Meigs County, Mercer County, Morgan County, Muskingum County, Noble County, Paulding County, Perry County, Pickaway County, Portage County, Ross County, Scioto County, Shelby County, Union County, and Wood County.

“Running an election is complex, labor-intensive, and requires the dedicated hard work of tens of thousands of Ohioans to successfully administer secure and accurate results,” said Secretary LaRose. “While we continue to make steady progress toward our goal of recruiting poll workers, there are a number of counties that are still in need of help. Ohio is considered the gold standard for how we run our elections, and our patriotic poll workers are an essential ingredient to our success. I encourage every Ohioan to consider joining our team at their bipartisan county board of elections on Tuesday to deliver yet another accessible, secure election for our fellow citizens.”

Ohioans looking to serve as a poll worker may sign up at VoteOhio.gov/DefendDemocracy. Poll workers are financially compensated for their time on Election Day.

The county breakdown can be seen on Ohio’s Poll Worker Tracker. The tracker, which was started in 2020 by Secretary LaRose, continues to give Ohioans, counties, and partner organizations clear goals for poll worker recruitment for the May 3rd primary election.

Each election, thousands of Ohioans dedicate themselves to sustaining the backbone of democracy — our election process. Poll workers help ensure that our elections are fair, and in doing so, maintain the traditions of our past and our hope for the future.

In an effort to continue providing voters with unprecedented levels of transparency, Secretary LaRose is providing Ohioans with weekly poll worker updates as reported by the 88 county boards of elections. Sharing the data also allows Ohio counties to be held accountable as the fall election approaches.

Notable data are the following:

Goal for Committed and Trained Poll Workers: 34,846

Minimum Poll Workers Required: 30,29

Current Number of Committed Poll Workers: 34,069

Ohio counties are 91.6% of the way to reaching our statewide goal

25,293 poll workers have already completed their training

