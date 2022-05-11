Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) Market to Witness Significant Revenue Growth during the Forecast Period, 2030

Reports And Data

The global Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) market offers accurate market projections such as forecast market size and value, revenue share, etc

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market analysis report by Reports and Data is titled ‘Global Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) Market – Forecast to 2030. The report offers a comprehensive view of the Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) markets, elaborating on the industry’s key segments. In this report, Reports and Data’s team of market researchers have provided details on the key market dynamics, including market revenue growth drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, supply & demand ratios, shifting consumer tastes & preferences, and changing production & consumption patterns, and technological breakthroughs. The market research report sheds light on the key challenges and barriers to industry revenue growth, such as stringent government regulations and policies and potential market threats and risks. Key regional markets encompassed in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the current market positions of the top industry players have been assessed in this report using advanced analytical methods such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis.

Market Dynamics:

The materials and chemicals industry is rapidly gaining traction over the forecast period and is expected to expand significantly in the coming years. Technological advancements and rising innovation are key factors boosting global market growth. The global Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) markets are projected to register robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period between 2022 and 2030. Increasing awareness about green energy and eco-friendly biodegradable products and the environmental impact due to carbon emissions are a few key factors supporting market growth. High demand for various chemicals and raw materials in various industrial sectors such as food and technology, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, manufacturing, paint and coating, paper, and plastic among others. In addition, increasing research and development activities, growing demand for products like perfumes, soaps, and detergents for daily usage along with rising disposable income across the globe are further boosting the market growth.

Top 10 Companies Operating in the Global Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) Market:

BASF SE

Feddersen Group

Novamont S.p.A.

JinHui ZhaoLong High Technology Co., Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

SK Chemicals

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Lotte Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.

WILLEAP

Jiangsu Torise biomaterials co., Ltd.

Table of Contents:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product type

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) market size

2.2 Latest regional market trends

2.3 Emerging growth trends

Competitive Outlook

3.1 Global Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) market key players

3.2 Global Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and other strategic alliances

Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) Market Segmentation

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Composite Bags

Bin Bags

Mulch Films

Cling Films

Stabilizers

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Packaging

Agriculture & Fishery

Consumer Goods and Homecare

Coatings

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

