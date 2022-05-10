Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Aggravated Assault while Armed (Gun) Offense: 4500 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Aggravated Assault while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in the 4500 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 1:20 am, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult female, inside of a residence, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 20 year-old Johan Martinez, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault while Armed (Gun), Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition.  The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense is domestic in nature.

 

