Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3000 Block of 13th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Monday, April 11, 2022, in the 3000 block of 13th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:50 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located a juvenile male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 15-year-old Malachi Jackson, of Northwest, DC.

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.