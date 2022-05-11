MPD Officer Involved Shooting: 1700 Block of H Street, Northeast

Agents from the Force Investigation Team of the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating an MPD officer involved shooting that occurred on Monday, May 9, 2022, in the rear of the 1700 block of H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 3:46 pm, uniformed members of the Fifth District were conducting a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. During the traffic stop, the suspect, a passenger in the vehicle, exited and fled the scene on foot. As the officer was pursuing the suspect into an adjacent alley, the suspect brandished a firearm. The officer voiced numerous commands for the suspect to drop the firearm and the suspect did not comply. The officer discharged their service weapon, which did not strike the suspect. The suspect was placed under arrest by officers on scene.

On Monday, May 9, 2022, 27 year-old Aubrey McLeod, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault on a Police Officer while Armed (Aggravated Assault), Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition.

The suspect’s firearm was recovered and can be seen in the photo below:

The MPD member involved has been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. Body worn camera footage from this incident is currently under review.