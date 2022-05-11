St. Johnsbury/ Violation of Conditions x 3, Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4003245
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Connery
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5/10/2022 1647 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: West Fairlee, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release x3, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Jesse Pease
AGE 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Fairlee, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers responded to the residence 1371 VT Route 113 in West Fairlee where Jesse Pease (8/27/1981) was in violation of his Court Ordered Conditions of Release and had an active instate warrant. When Troopers attempted to arrest Pease, he ran. Pease was apprehended shortly thereafter. Pease was then transported to the Bradford State Police Barracks for processing and was lodged at NERCF for lack of $1,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/11/2022 at 0800 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED: Yes
BAIL: $1000
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.