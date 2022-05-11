St. Johnsbury/ Violation of Conditions x 3, Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4003245

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Connery

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 5/10/2022 1647 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: West Fairlee, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release x3, Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Jesse Pease

AGE 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Fairlee, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers responded to the residence 1371 VT Route 113 in West Fairlee where Jesse Pease (8/27/1981) was in violation of his Court Ordered Conditions of Release and had an active instate warrant. When Troopers attempted to arrest Pease, he ran. Pease was apprehended shortly thereafter. Pease was then transported to the Bradford State Police Barracks for processing and was lodged at NERCF for lack of $1,000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/11/2022 at 0800 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED: Yes

BAIL: $1000

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.