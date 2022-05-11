Submit Release
News Search

There were 922 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,669 in the last 365 days.

DCI Investigates Shooting of Perry Police Chief

May 10, 2022

PERRY, Iowa - On May 10, 2022, at 4:47 a.m., officers with the Perry Police Department were dispatched to the 1800 block of 5th Street on the report of shots fired in the area. Officers found multiple bullet holes in an unoccupied vehicle. Jeremiah Messner, age 30, was identified as the person who fired the shots into the vehicle.

At 6:27 a.m., near West 8th Street and Saint Paul Street, law enforcement officers from the Perry Police Department, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol located Messner, who was armed with a handgun. Officers negotiated with Messner and persuaded him to place the handgun on the ground. As officers attempted to take Messner into custody, he was able to regain possession of the handgun. During the struggle with officers, Messner fired his handgun striking Perry Police Chief Eric Vaughn in the upper leg.

Law enforcement officers took Messner into custody and rendered emergency care to Chief Vaughn. Messner was transported to the Dallas County Hospital; he has since been released to the custody of the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. Chief Vaughn, a 28-year law enforcement veteran who has served as the Perry Police Chief since 2013, was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital where he remains. His injuries are non-life threatening and he is expected to make a full recovery.

At the request of the Perry Police Department and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is conducting an investigation into the shooting of Chief Vaughn. As a result of the investigation, DCI agents have charged Jeremiah Messner with four felonies: Attempted Murder (707.11; Class B), Possession of Firearm by a Prohibited Person (724.26; Class D), Going Armed with Intent (708.8; Class D), and Trafficking Stolen Weapons (724.14A(b), Class C).

PHOTO: Eric Vaughn

Links to Chief Vaughn and Jeremiah Messner photos

 

PHOTO: Eric Vaughn

Link to Eric Vaughn second photo

 

PHOTO: Jeremiah Messner

Link to photo of Jeremiah Messner

ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

You just read:

DCI Investigates Shooting of Perry Police Chief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.