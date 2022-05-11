When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 10, 2022 FDA Publish Date: May 10, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared tree nuts (cashew & pistachio) Company Name: Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk non-dairy frozen dessert

Company Announcement

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 10, 2022 -- Van Leeuwen Ice Cream of Brooklyn, NY is voluntarily recalling 2,185 frozen 14 oz pints of its non-dairy frozen dessert product "Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk” because it may contain undeclared specific trace of allergens (tree nuts – cashews and pistachios). People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to specific types of allergen (e.g., peanuts, tree nuts {chestnuts, brazil nuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, pecans, pine nuts, cashews}, eggs, and sulfites) run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled products are distributed nationally in retail stores. The product comes in a 14 ounce white package with orange lettering and an orange lid. The product is marked with lot #21V194 and a best by date of 1/13/2023 which are both displayed on the bottom of the pint. The recall does not apply to any other lot marking, best by date, or varieties of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream products.

The recall was voluntarily initiated after it was discovered due to a customer complaint, who experienced a reaction, that the lot contains the undeclared tree nuts and was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the allergen. The cause of the contamination is being investigated.

Retailers who are in possession of the product are urged to, in this order, stop sales and distribution immediately, contain and isolate the lot, and contact Van Leeuwen Ice Cream immediately for verification and disposal instructions. Consumers who have purchased the impacted lot should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Any questions or concerns should be directed to Kate Alberswerth, kate@vanleeuwenicecream.com or 718.701.1630 between the hours of 9:00 – 5:00 EST.