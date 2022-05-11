Growing Demand from Prominent End-Use industry to Enhance Global Diacetone Alcohol Market, States Fact.MR

Diacetone Alcohol Market Analysis By Application (Solvents, Chemical Intermediaries, Cleaning, Drilling Fluids, Preservatives), By End Use (Paints & Coatings, Textiles, Automotive, Oil & Gas) - Global Forecast 2022-2032

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per industry analysis by Fact.MR - market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global diacetone alcohol market is estimated to exceed a valuation of US$ 1,443.7 Million by 2022, and to expand at a significant CAGR of close to 4.3% by value over the assessment period. The demand for Diacetone Alcohol is expected to rise over the forecast period and the market is projected to gain a global market size worth of US$ 1.44 Billion by the end of 2022.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Demand of Diacetone Alcohol Market"

72 Tables, 63 Figures and 170 Pages

Diacetone alcohol is a carbon based compound with the formula CH3C (O) CH2C (OH) sometimes called DAA. It is a colourless, non-corrosive, limpid liquid and miscible with most common organic solvents.

The paint & coating industry is broad & dynamic. The rising demand for paint & coating from medical products, automotive, transportation equipment, and wood & non-wood products is driving the market.

For Critical Insights on Diacetone Alcohol Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7317

The rise in use of diacetone alcohol as a chemical intermediates for the preparation of other compounds such as hexylene glycol and Methyl Isobutyl is to propel the market of diacetone alcohol in upcoming years.

Moreover, wide use of diacetone alcohol as a preservative escalating its demand in market. It is widely used to preserve animal tissues.

Additionally, the increased use of diacetone alcohol in applications like chemical intermediaries, solvents etc. is to drive the growth of the market.

Which End Uses are Bringing in High Profits for Diacetone Alcohol Manufacturers?

“High Use of Diacetone Alcohol in Paints & Coatings”

Diacetone alcohol has been used as an alternative solvent for benzene. Benzene was used before as a solvent in paints & coatings. However, benzene was banned due to environmental concerns.

Diacetone alcohol is an essential solvent in paints & coatings to protect metallic substrates against corrosion. One of the significant properties of diacetone alcohol is low toxicity, which leads to the safety of people nearby. These factors are estimated to drive market demand by 1.6X over the assessment period.

To learn more about Diacetone Alcohol Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7317

Key Segments Covered in the Diacetone Alcohol Industry Survey

Diaceton e Alcohol Market by Application : Solvents Chemical Intermediaries Cleaning Drilling Fluids Preservatives Other Applications

Diac etone Alcohol Market by End Use : Paints & Coatings Textiles Automotive Oil & Gas Other End Uses

Dia cetone Alcohol Market by Region : North America Diacetone Alcohol Market Latin America Diacetone Alcohol Market Europe Diacetone Alcohol Market APAC Diacetone Alcohol Market MEA Diacetone Alcohol Market







Get Customization on Diacetone Alcohol Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7317

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of diacetone alcohol are SI Group, Monument Chemical, Recoche Inc, Aarey drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Alpha Chemika, Arihant Solvents and Chemicals, and Prasol Chemicals Limited.

The global diacetone alcohol market is consolidated and competitive owing to several domestic and regional players. Marketing strategies adopted by key players are mergers, acquisitions, expansion, collaborations, and partnerships.

In Dec 2022, Parsol Chemical Ltd. focused on research & development and investing in product development. The organization is having a qualified & experienced R&D team with 14 members along with chemical engineers & scientists.





Key players in the Diacetone Alcohol Market

SI Group

Monument Chemical

Arihant Solvents and Chemicals

Alpha Chemika

Prasol Chemicals Limited

Solvay

Arkema

KH Neochem

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Purchase a copy of this report at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7317

Key Takeaways from Diacetone Alcohol Market Study

By end use, textiles is projected to provide value of worth USD 571.2 Million over the forecast period whereas automotive is projected to provide value of 455.8 Million

By application, solvents is projected to provide value of worth USD 572.2 Million over the forecast period

Based on end use , automotive is projected to grow with a CAGR of around 3.6% over the forecast period

By application, solvents is projected to grow with a CAGR of around 4.9% during the forecast period

The oil & gas industry is expected to hold 9.6% of market share during forecast period

On the basis of end use, paint & coating is projected to dominate diacetone alcohol market by accounting for over 36.2% in 2032 of the market share.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemicals & Materials Domain

Fracking Fluids Market Analysis: A recent study by Fact.MR on the fracking fluids and chemicals market offers a 10-year forecast. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining market growth. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders.

Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Forecast: A detailed assessment of the consumer appliance coatings value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in Fact.MR's extensive consumer appliance coatings market report. The study also incorporates analyses of vital dynamics such as the drivers, opportunities and trends prevailing across the forthcoming decade.

Marine Adhesives Market Sales: A recent study by Fact.MR on the marine adhesives market offers a 10-year forecast for 2020 to 2030. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the marine adhesives market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

Japan Sales Office

4-1-1 Nakano,

9F Nakano Sunplaza

Tokyo, 164-8512

Japan

E: sales@factmr.com