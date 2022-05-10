Global Location Analytics Market would Register a Healthy Growth of USD 40.29 Billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

Location Analytics Market by Application (Facility Management, Sales & Marketing Optimization, Risk Management, Remote Monitoring, and Others), by Location Type (Outdoor and Indoor), by Component, by Deployment Mode, by Verticals and Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global location analytics market is expected to grow from USD 11.84 billion in 2020 and to reach USD 40.29 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The location analytics market is witnessing significant growth in the past years. This growth is attributed to the increasing requirement for predictive analytics for businesses, the growing usage based on location applications, rapid increase in the use of analytical tools & spatial data, and technological improvements in the field of GIS technology. The government's attempts to modernize postal services, expenses from private courier services and increased use of location analytics through small & medium-sized are also driving the market growth.

Location analytics is a method to obtain perception from the geographic or location component of business data. It gives users a broad range of possible applications, not restricting themselves to a single organization or department. Location analytics permits organizations and companies over industries to unite 3-D data among traditional BI data. Location-based analytics aid in contextualizing location-centric data and deriving significant insights.

Get Sample Copy with TOC, Graphs & List of Figures @ https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419814/request-sample

The global location analytics market is expected to witness significant growth due to the rising amount of three-dimensional data & the importance of aggressive intelligence, improved use of social networks for consumer engagement, and predictive analytics solutions. Further, the increasing proliferation of location intelligence technologies with businesses and increasing demand for a location analytics solution to enrich risk analysis, low cost of location analytics solutions are also expected to thrust the market growth during the projection period. The execution of strict regulations for data isolation is expected to hamper the market growth during the projection period. The technological advancement is expected to offer various growth opportunities during the projection period.

Key players operating in global location analytics market include SAS Institute Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc. Galigeo SAS, Hexagon AB, Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., Trimble Inc., IBM Corporation, Pitney Bowes Inc., SAP SE, Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (ESRI), and among others.

For example, in November 2019, SAP partnered with Accenture to create SAP Cloud for Utilities. The solution will assist companies in efficiently control business methods and consumer experiences. That solution supported utility businesses to automate sales processing and build relevant consumer occurrences through loosening up resources, resulting in consumer reliability & revenue growth.

Risk management segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 28.23% in the year 2020

On the basis of application, the global location analytics market is segmented into facility management, sales & marketing optimization, risk management, remote monitoring, and others. Risk management segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 28.23% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the growing deployment of location analytics in coincidence among risk evaluation technologies.

Indoor segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 59.15% in the year 2020

On the basis of location type, the global location analytics market is segmented into outdoor and indoor. Indoor segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 59.15% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the widespread usage of smartphones and smart devices that are united with advanced location based services.

Solutions segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 58.32% in the year 2020

On the basis of component, the global location analytics market is segmented into services and solutions. Solutions segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 58.32% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to a wave in adopting location analytics to provide personalized and integrated products & services to consumers. Additionally, many companies have been approaching spatial analysis as it allows for more apparent prospect abilities that help sort by any location-based effects and improve this segment.

To Know More Additional Highlights and Key Points visit our report @ https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/location-analytics-market-by-application-facility-management-sales-419814.html

Cloud segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 60.13% in the year 2020

On the basis of deployment mode, the global location analytics market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. Cloud segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 60.13% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to less maintains and lower costs.

Retail segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 23.10% in the year 2020

On the basis of verticals, the global location analytics market is segmented into media, BFSI, retail, manufacturing, IT & telecom, transportation & logistics, government, and others. Retail segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 23.10% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the accelerated expansion of the retail sector & domain-specific solutions.

Regional Segment of Location Analytics Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global Location analytics market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America region holds the largest market share 29.38% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the extensive adoption rate and the strong appearance of technological companies. Further, growing financial support from the governments and improving industry standards for location-based technologies. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the growing retail sector demands.

To Purchase Research Report @ https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=419814&type=single

About the report:

The global location analytics market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

Any Query or Customization Before Buying @ https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/419814

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

















To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketsandresearch.biz



Related Reports

Virtual Mirror Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/virtual-mirror-market-size-share-and-trends-analysis-419446.html

Wearable Payment Device Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/wearable-payment-device-market-by-type-smart-watches-419400.html

Utility communication Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/utility-communication-market-by-component-hardware-software-application-419738.html

Cash Flow Management Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/cash-flow-management-market-by-organization-size-large-419694.html