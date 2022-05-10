YHSGR LAUNCHES WHITE LABEL OFFERING TO TRANSFORM INDEPENDENT AGENTS INTO FLOURISHING BUSINESSES
EINPresswire.com/ -- One of California’s fastest growing real estate brokerages, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR), has announced a new offering to allow high-performing real estate agents, teams and independent brokers the opportunity to white label the YHSGR platform to allow for greater growth and scalability. Through the private labeling process, the YHSGR platform works behind the scenes so agents can focus their efforts on client relations and sales. Clients continue to work one-on-one with the agent they’ve come to know and trust, while many of the time-consuming elements of a typical real estate transaction are taken care of.
With many years of proven success as a real estate brokerage, YHSGR has helped many new and veteran agents grow their businesses. The YHSGR platform will manage the back office, brokerage, legal, compliance, audit, transaction coordination, conveyance, marketing and advertising—leaving the agent to take care of the service and sales. Through the white labeling process, YHSGR will continue partnering with top producing real estate agents, teams and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.
“At YHSGR, we’re not a traditional brokerage–we’re a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform. This means you don’t work for us–we work for you,” said YHSGR CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma. “Our unique brokerage platform can help you grow and develop your business to $4 million GCI and beyond, netting at least $1 million in annual profit. The best part is that your clients don’t even know we’re there.”
“You didn’t get into real estate to run the back office. So why are you spending so much time on admin work?” said YHSGR COO Chelsea Villarreal, who is in-charge of the behind-the-scenes day-to-day operations.
Unlike leading competitors, YHSGR has adopted a customer-first approach that prioritizes efficiency and high-performance. By partnering with YHSGR through the white labeling program, high-performing agents, teams and independent brokers can transform their own businesses into successful enterprises. As the real estate industry continues to evolve, YHSGR will work hand-in-hand with these partners to ensure they’re consistently updated with industry-leading tactics.
To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com.
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR)
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) helps clients buy and sell homes in California. Founded by CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma, YHSGR has sold more than 5,000 homes totaling over $1 billion in real estate transactions. The company has been ranked as one of INC 5000’s Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for five consecutive years, and has received other accolades from the Los Angeles Business Journal, Exelon, and more. For more information, visit https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com.
