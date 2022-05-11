Aesthetx Donates Thousands in Medical Supplies to Ukraine
I jumped at the opportunity,” Dr. Zeidler said. “I had this storage unit full of medical supplies that we had stocked up throughout COVID.”CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thousands of Ukrainians have been wounded, at least 300 of those children, in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
When Dr. Kamakshi Zeidler of Aesthetx heard her Ukrainian-born nurse ask to donate her paycheck in exchange for medical supplies to send back home, she knew she wanted to do more. “I jumped at the opportunity,” Dr. Zeidler said. “I had this storage unit full of medical supplies that we had stocked up throughout COVID.” Aesthetx is a fully integrated plastic surgery, dermatology and aesthetic medicine practice with a state of the art surgical suite on site. A majority of the supplies are items to perform surgery, like IV fluids and other surgical items, which will be delivered directly to hospitals, orphanages and shelters.
The nurse, Oleksandra (Sasha) Moseychuk, grew up in Ukraine and came to the United States after high school. Her mother-in-law happened to be visiting at the time the war started and has not been able to return home to her husband since.
Moseychuk has been working with a local grassroots organization Hearts for Ukraine gathering donations since the start of the war. The group’s founder Eugene Tarasov, who once lived in Ukraine, is a music festival organizer putting his skills to use, synthesizing the Ukrainian needs and managing the collection and delivery of the goods. For more information, contact, https://www.heartsforukraine.us.
ABOUT AESTHETX:
Aesthetx is led by a team of three nationally renowned, multispecialty physicians, Dr. Kamakshi R. Zeidler, Dr. R. Laurence Berkowitz and Dr. Amelia Hausauer.
The practice is founded on upholding the highest standards in medicine combined with application of the latest, state-of-the-art, scientifically proven technology.
This type of giving is just one of the amazing ways Aesthetx gives back to the community. It’s part of their holistic approach to medicine - community wellness goes hand in hand with patient wellness.
For more information on Aesthetx visit their website or call (408) 559-7177.
ABOUT HEARTS FOR UKRAINE:
Its mission is to help save lives in Ukraine by delivering critical supplies directly to hospitals, shelters, schools, orphanages, nursing homes, refugee support centers, and the territorial defense forces of Ukraine.
They keep a growing list of over 60 organizations in Ukraine and call upon each one of them to ask what exactly they need so they can make targeted deliveries without wasting money on storing non-essential goods. Supplies are collected in California and then flown to Europe to be delivered to Lviv, Ukraine through volunteers.
