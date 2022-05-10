More about Special Called Meeting is scheduled by the State Board of Pardons and Paroles
May 10, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE OF MEETING State Board of Pardons and Paroles
Pursuant to the terms of O.C.G.A. § 50-14-1, notice is hereby given to the public that the Board will have a specially called meeting on May 16, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. The sole purpose of this meeting is to receive information for or against clemency for Virgil Delano Presnell, Jr., EF 100899; it is anticipated that such meeting will be conducted in a closed, executive session as authorized by O.C.G.A. § 50-14-3(a)(2). No public comment will be taken at this meeting and no other business will be conducted. The meeting will be held in the Board’s fifth floor hearing room at 2 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Atlanta, Georgia 30334.
_______________________________________ La’Quandra L. Smith, Esq. Executive Secretary to the Board