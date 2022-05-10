Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed restoration work carried out in house of famous tarzan Sadigjan in Shusha

AZERBAIJAN, May 10 - 10 may 2022, 21:20

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed restoration work carried out in the house where Sadigjan, a famous tar player, a composer and an artist who improved the Azerbaijani tar, once lived.

Assistant to President Anar Alakbarov informed the President and the First Lady of the work done.

The restoration work in Sadigjan’s house will also be carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were also informed of the project of a mosque complex to be built in Shusha.

It was noted that work on the project of the mosque has been completed and construction work has started.

