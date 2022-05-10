Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the current stage of restoration work carried out at the Mehmandarovs' Estate Complex in Shusha

AZERBAIJAN, May 10 - 10 may 2022, 21:25

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the current stage of restoration work carried out at the Mehmandarovs' Estate Complex in Shusha.

Assistant to President Anar Alakbarov informed the President and the First Lady of the work done.

The restoration work carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation at the Mehmandarovs' Estate Complex in Shusha is underway.

