Aspire Technology Partners Aspire Technology Partners’ Pamela Adriano Named to 2022 CRN Women of the Channel List

Professional Technology Services’ Director of Marketing is Industry Veteran Recognized in Prestigious List

We congratulate Pamela Adriano on this well-deserved honor. Pam leads our customer-facing marketing team and is one of the biggest ambassadors of the Aspire brand” — John C. Harris, Aspire President & CEO

EATONTOWN, NJ, US, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Technology Partners today announced that Director of Marketing Pamela Adriano has been named to the 2022 CRN Women of the Channel list. This esteemed list from CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel. Those named on this annual list come from all corners of the IT channel — including vendors, distributors, and solution providers whose vision, expertise, and contributions make an impact on the industry every day.

By bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life, these extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.

“Aspire Technology Partners celebrates the role that our diverse group of employees plays in making us a strong provider of IT solutions to our customers. We congratulate Pamela Adriano on this well-deserved honor. Pam leads our customer-facing marketing team and is one of the biggest ambassadors of the Aspire brand,” said John C. Harris, Aspire President & CEO. “She embodies our customer-centric ethic and reflects our values within the company and beyond. We applaud Pam’s accomplishments and congratulate the other outstanding women in this year’s Women of the Channel list.”

Pam is an advocate and leader in delivering marketing efficiency models that lead to business profitability and sustainability. She is passionate about enabling small and medium-sized organizations to become sales and marketing sufficient to drive business growth. And she builds go-to-market strategies that are out-of-the-box with customers' needs top of mind.

Pam joined Aspire in 2019 as Director of Marketing. Her experience includes senior marketing leadership roles with global and regional technology solution providers.

“We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year’s Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel.”

CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Aspire

Aspire is a professional technology services firm specializing in the delivery of digital infrastructure solutions and managed services designed specifically to achieve our clients’ business goals. We believe technology sits at the heart of every enterprise strategy. Our team takes time to understand your business initiatives and align technology solutions to drive the organization forward. Aspire’s outcome-driven approach accelerates your journey by combining secure digital infrastructure, world-class design and implementation expertise, and managed services – all centered around transforming today’s multi-cloud architectures into enablers of business value. Headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey, Aspire is focused on serving the tri-state, mid-Atlantic, and New England regions with local operations in Mount Laurel, NJ; Albany and White Plains, NY; and Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit https://www.aspiretransforms.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2022 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

