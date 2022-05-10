PennDOT Announces the Completion of the 2045 Long-Range Transportation Plan

​Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today the 2045 Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) to establish the priorities and critical transportation strategies to guide Pennsylvania's project investments.

"We are committed to the constant improvement of Pennsylvania's transportation system, and this plan helps us more effectively strategize investments in our transportation infrastructure and services," said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. "The LRTP symbolizes a down payment on a future that we can build together."

The LRTP represents a multimodal approach to improve mobility, safety, fairness, resilience, and sustainability for moving people and goods throughout the commonwealth. The plan advances policies, goals and objectives while leveraging PennDOT's landmark PennDOT Connects initiative, a transportation project approach that enhances local engagement to improve transportation-project planning, design, and delivery.

"Long range planning is an important function of PennDOT in that it compels us to evaluate our current conditions, anticipate future needs, and begin preparing for a preferred future," said PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Planning Larry Shifflet. "Planning for reliable transportation investments ensures that we provide the infrastructure and pathway for people to connect with families, health care, social services, local communities, and jobs. The LRTP plays a critical role in how we invest in various forms of transportation for the future."

The plan's goals and objectives will guide state and regional planning and project programming processes such as PennDOT's 12-Year Program, which includes a fiscally constrained list of funded projects that will be delivered over the next 12 years. The completed digital version of the plan allows the public and stakeholders to easily navigate to the content most relevant to their community's transportation needs.

The LRTP digital web-based plan and PDF version are both available to view at penndot.pa.gov/planning. The public's continued involvement in PennDOT's long range planning process is welcomed and appreciated. Ongoing feedback on the commonwealth's long-range transportation planning process can be provided at penndotplanning@pa.gov or via phone at 717-705-1478.

Accessibility of the plan follows both PennDOT's Accessibility Policy and the Public Participation Plan specifications. The plan is available online and in PDF format. Anyone who requires special assistance to view the plans, please contact the PennDOT Bureau of Equal Opportunity at 717-787-5891.

