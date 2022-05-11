Truckfindr Magazine: a New Food Truck Magazine Officially Launches

Truckfindr Magazine is the first-ever publication dedicated to food trucks and the people who like street comfort food.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truckfindr Magazine is proud to announce the first-ever publication dedicated to food trucks. The first digital magazine of its kind features information about the latest trends shaping the food truck industry. The magazine tells the stories behind food trucks and what makes them special.

Thanks to the newly launched Truckfindr Magazine, food trucks will now make their way to mainstream media. The food truck magazine aims to celebrate food truck businesses and their contributions to society. A unique aspect of the magazine is that it emphasizes the food truck industry. Food truck operators now can reach a wider audience and tell their business stories in a new way.

Since Covid-19 hit in 2020, food trucks have been one of the only businesses to be able to truly function and run smoothly during the pandemic. Food trucks have become a critical part of several communities, bringing delicious meals closer to locals. Over the years, this industry has grown to become a multi-billion-dollar market, as more brands and trucks pop up in corners to meet the diverse needs of consumers. But despite their incredible contributions, food trucks do not receive the recognition they deserve. That's why Truckfindr Magazine's founders seek to change this narrative by providing a bridge that connects customers to their favorite food trucks.

"Our goal is to bring more food truck fans into the business while making it a lot easier to locate their favorite food trucks and ultimately order online," says Ali Alagoz, founder of Truckfindr Magazine. "This is a first-of-its-kind publication that will undoubtedly chart a new course not only for food truck owners but also for their customers."

Using the power of the Internet, Truckfindr Magazine will be able to connect business owners with customers and help them grow their local presence. The publication's easy-to-navigate interface makes it an amazing tool for all stakeholders in the food truck industry.

As part of its commitment to helping food trucks reach mainstream media, Truckfindr Magazine features an off-line app, Truckfindr. The app--available in the Apple Store and Google Play--is designed to further improve food truck services in the USA and Puerto Rico.

About Truckfindr Magazine

Truckfindr Magazine is a digital magazine based in Jacksonville, Florida. Truckfindr Magazine is the ultimate resource for people who are passionate about the food truck culture. Some of life's most memorable experiences revolve around food, events, and the newest dining options. Only Truckfindr Magazine combines community and casual style in a way that engages its readers with this experience.

Through digital editions, social media, and signature events, Truckfindr Magazine provides an exclusive view into the most popular food trucks, inspiring hundreds of thousands of influential readers.

