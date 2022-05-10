Submit Release
Jose Fregoso Sentenced to 18 Years for Crimes Against Ten Children

Yesterday, Judge Bryan C. Meismer sentenced Jose Fregoso in Dixon County District Court to 18 years for crimes against ten children. Fregoso pled no contest to three counts of Possession of Visual Depiction of Sexually Explicit Conduct, five counts of Child Abuse, and one count of Sexual Assault of a Child in the Third Degree. 

 

The Dixon County Sheriff's Office, the Nebraska State Patrol, the Nebraska Attorney General's Office, and the Dixon County Attorney's Office assisted in this case.

