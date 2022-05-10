B2B CFO® EXPANDS REACH IN TEXAS
B2B CFO® EXPANDS REACH IN TEXAS - Jeff Reina Joins as Partner in Houston, Texas
I'm honored excited to join the impressive group of B2B CFO® partners across the country. I fully embrace the firm’s mission to improve the lives of business owners in my community”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B CFO®, a leader in strategic business advisory services to owners of privately held companies, announced today that Jeff Reina has joined as Partner. He is based in Houston, Texas, and will serve the surrounding area alongside other B2B CFO® partners.
— Jeff Reina
Jeff is a skilled executive with deep financial and operational experience with over 20 years of experience helping a wide range of companies. Prior to joining B2B CFO®, he spent was Executive Vice President and CFO of TriFection Remodeling & Construction LLC where he transformed the business into one of the largest, most respected residential remodeling and custom cabinet companies in Greater Houston.
Jeff managed the sales team that produced record company revenue for the first eight years of tenure, growing annual sales by a total of 350%. He maintained the company’s solid financial condition through the creation and implementation of strategic reviews, annual budgeting, monthly cash flow forecasting, job costing analysis, inventory management, and more effective integration of the sales and production functions.
Jerry L. Mills, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of B2B CFO®, said, “We are delighted that Jeff has joined our partnership. He is highly accomplished and his expertise will be of tremendous benefit to the business owners in the area.”
According to Jeff, “I am honored and excited to join the very impressive group of B2B CFO® partners across the country. I fully embrace the firm’s mission to improve the lives of business owners in my community and the challenge of building a widely respected and highly profitable strategic advisory practice.”
To find out more about, or to connect with Jeff, visit b2bcfo.com/jeff-reina.
About B2B CFO
B2B CFO® provides Strategic Business Advisory Services to owners of privately held companies. We focus on increasing cash and company value. By redefining the way that these services are provided, we have created a new industry, which we dominate and lead. With a nationwide presence, B2B CFO® is the largest company of its kind in this industry. Founded in 1987, we have ranked four times in the Inc. 5000 and were recognized as one of Forbes Magazine's "Small Giants." Over the decades, we have published books and created numerous resources, including an award-winning and patented software. For more information about how we help business owners excel, please visit www.B2BCFO.com.
