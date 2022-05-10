Submit Release
News Search

There were 890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,701 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in Burglary One Offenses that Occurred in the First District

- Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary One offenses that occurred in the First District.

In each of the below offenses the suspect entered an occupied residence, took property and then fled the scene.

  • At approximately 12:00 am, on Monday, January 24, 2022, in the 300 block of O Street, Southwest. CCN: 22-011-128
  • At approximately 1:52 am, on Friday, March 4, 2022, in the 200 block of E Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-029-937
  • At approximately 4:25 pm, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in the 200 block of 8th Street, Northeast. CCN:22-043-361
  • At approximately 1:49 am, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in the 700 block of 6th Street, Southwest. CCN: 22-065-240

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 66-year-old Bernard Willis, of Northwest, DC was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

 

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in Burglary One Offenses that Occurred in the First District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.