DBEDT News Release: HAWAI‘I STATE ENERGY OFFICE HOSTS STATEWIDE COMMUNITY WORKSHOPS TO EMPOWER COMMUNITY VOICES

HONOLULU — To help the state reach its energy goals, The Hawai‘i State Energy Office (HSEO) is hosting a series of statewide community workshops in May to share information and gather input to empower community participation in the clean energy transition.

“The Hawai‘i State Energy Office is committed to ensuring community voices are communicated to policy makers and project developers to help guide decision-making,” said Kirsten Baumgart Turner HSEO Deputy Chief Energy Officer. “Hawai‘i is making tremendous progress reaching the state’s clean energy goals, and it is important for all residents to participate to more effectively, efficiently, and equitably achieve a resilient, decarbonized economy.”

The Energize Kākou workshops are intended to provide community members with a better understanding of Hawai‘i’s energy ecosystems; provide industry stakeholders with a better understanding of community concerns, interests, and aspirations; and report this collective mana‘o in a manner that provides insight and guidance to communities, stakeholders, and policymakers.

A total of six workshops on three islands are planned:

Lāhainā Community Workshop Monday, May 9, 2022, 6 – 8pm Lāhainā Civic Center

Kīhei Community Workshop Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 6 – 8pm Kīhei Community Center

‘Ewa O‘ahu Community Workshop Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 6 – 8pm Makakilo Community Park

Kahuku Community Workshop Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 6 – 8pm Hau‘ula Community Association

Pāhoa Community Workshop Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 6 – 8pm Pāhoa Community Center

Waianae Community Workshop Thursday, May 26, 2022, 6 – 8pm Kamehameha Schools Community Learning Center, Mā‘ili

To RSVP, or to get more information, visit www.energy.hawaii.gov/community-workshops.

About the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office

The Hawaiʻi State Energy Office (HSEO) is an attached agency of the state’s Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. The HSEO’s mission is to promote energy efficiency, renewable energy, and clean transportation to help achieve a resilient, clean energy, decarbonized economy. Toward this end, the HSEO is developing policies and programs to achieve our energy and climate change goals while identifying strategies that create jobs, lower costs, and improve quality of life in Hawaiʻi. For more information, visit energy.hawaii.gov.

