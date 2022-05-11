Mitchel Zelman Presents Awards to the Winners of the Lighthouse Point Yacht Club Kids Fishoff

Mitchel Zelman announces winners of the LHPYC Fishoff Mitchel Zelman, Chairman of the Fishing Committee at the Lighthouse Point Yacht Club

Young anglers took to the waters and reeled in some amazing catches in the first round of the LHPYC Fishoff event.

The kids who went out there showed what it's like to participate in a contest for the fun and love of the sport - creating happy memories” — Mitchel Zelman, Owner of Last Look Consulting

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Young anglers participated in the annual Lighthouse Point Yacht Club (LHPYC) Kids Fishoff Contest. The winners were announced and presented with a bucket load of prizes for the catches they brought in. The Awards Given:

- Head Honcho (1 Post)

- Longest Fish

- Most Fish Posted

- Youngest Angler

- Longest from the Docks

- Longest from the Rocks

- Longest from a Boat

- Shortest Fish

The Kids Fishoff tournament was held in person and virtually via the social media platform, Instagram.

Participants of the contest had to catch a fish and post them on Instagram with a photo from the location it was caught and sized up with the LHPYC-approved ruler given. For each post, participants received a raffle ticket.

“Seeing the excitement on a young angler’s face when they catch a fish gives me pure joy and happiness,” Said Mitchel Zelman, a fishing committee member. “The kids who went out there showed what it's like to participate in a contest for the fun and love of the sport - creating happy memories”.

Mitchel was excited to be there to announce the winners of the Kids Fishoff Contest and present them with their well-deserved awards.

As an active member of the Fishing Committee of Lighthouse Point Yacht Club, Mitchel continues to raise awareness of sustainable fishing practices in the yacht club and the community. Mitchel hopes to set a good example for young anglers and avid fishers alike.

About Mitchel Zelman

Mitchel Zelman is a finance professional with a stellar career. He graduated with a degree in Risk Management and Insurance from Florida State University, gaining years of knowledge and experience on the subject of insurance claims. Zelman started a successful career as a broker, forming relationships with insurance stakeholders.

Zelman's excellent performance in his career led to him being a vital player in the insurance industry. He eventually began mentoring other brokers within his company while being a major decision-maker for top-level clients with complicated insurance cases.

Aside from his career pursuits, Mitchel Zelman also takes pride in his philanthropic and entrepreneurial endeavors. He is a supporter of the Children's Tumor Foundation and the Angelman Syndrome Foundation. Mitch is also very involved in the local community, serving as the Chairman of the Fishing Committee at the Lighthouse Point Yacht Club.

He is a partner of Noodle Station, a fast-casual Asian restaurant in Fort Lauderdale. Zelman is also the founder of a professional sales training company called "Last Look Consulting Group," which helps business owners and independent workers build strong relationships with clients.

For more information about Last Look Consulting Group, please call 954-913-7673 or email mitch@lastlookconsultinggroup.com.

