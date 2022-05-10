Total Networks Owner Stephanie Kinsey Selected as 2022 Phoenix Titan 100

Stephanie Kinsey selected as Phoenix Titan 100

The Titan 100 program recognizes Phoenix’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsors, Class VI Partners and Wipfli LLP, are pleased to announce Stephanie Kinsey, CEO/ CFO, Total Networks as a 2022 Phoenix Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Phoenix’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2022 Phoenix Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 90,000 individuals and generate over $32 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on September 29th, 2022 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Phoenix business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

Stephanie is responsible for executive leadership and execution at Total Networks. Total Networks provides outsourced IT to Phoenix area professional businesses. As the CEO, Stephanie's team helps clients optimize their technology, reduce IT risks, and improve productivity. Stephanie excels in efficiency, management, and organizational skills. Stephanie is also Total Network’s Security Officer, leading efforts to achieve and maintain Security Trustmark™ accreditation and other regulatory compliance.

"I am honored to be included in this select group of leaders! To remain influential and an industry leader, I look forward to collaborating with learning from other leaders in this group," noted Ms. Kinsey.

Stephanie Kinsey will be honored at the Titan 100 awards on September 29th, 2022, at the Chateau Luxe. Set amongst spectacular Sonoran Desert views, Chateau Luxe is Arizona’s most luxurious and nationally recognized event destination. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Phoenix business community.

“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Phoenix community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Arizona and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Michael Vaccarella, Partner at Wipfli.

“Congratulations to all Titan 100 honorees! We are so proud to be affiliated with the Titan 100 program that recognizes exceptional leadership and true diversity within the Phoenix business community. The leaders and industries selected are proof that the Phoenix Titan 100 are positively impacting the entire Arizona market,” says David C. Tolson, Managing Director at Class VI Partners.