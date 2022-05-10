Submit Release
Eastern Ontario based Company Helping Train the World in Food Safety

eHACCP.org, a privately held food safety resource company located in Hawkesbury expanding operations and product offerings with partners throughout the world.

HAWKESBURY, ON, CANADA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eHACCP.org is a privately held food safety resource company located in Hawkesbury that is expanding its operations and product offerings with partners throughout North America.

Based in Eastern Ontario the company develops online Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) training programs and online HACCP courses that are accredited by the International HACCP Alliance. HACCP certification is required for individuals that create and implement Food Safety Plans and can help employees identify and prevent hazards in their facilities.

“Our online certified HACCP training courses are designed to demystify the basic principles of HACCP combining content, examples, activities, quizzes, and a final exam. Students learn to apply HACCP principles in order to design, create and manage their HACCP plan in order to meet regulatory requirements,” explained Stephen Sockett the Owner and Operator of eHACCP.org. All HACCP courses are translated into multiple languages.

“Our courses and content are tested and meet the body of knowledge requirements established by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for HACCP training, Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) scheme requirements, the FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), Hazard Analysis and Risk-Based Preventive Controls (HARPC) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s Food Safety Enhancement Program.”

“Over the last two years our company has experienced tremendous growth and we are seeing tremendous demand for our product offerings,” explained Mr. Sockett. “We are on a rapid growth trajectory for 2022 as our individual clients are experiencing personal benefits in their careers and our corporate clients are reaping the benefits of trained staff. We have partners in New Jersey, Texas, Florida, California, and British Columbia and are in the process of translating our training videos into multiple languages to address the demand in international markets,” added Mr. Sockett. "We certify more people than any other company in the world."

eHACCP.org is an online HACCP training and food safety training site for food manufacturers, processors, producers, water bottlers, and anyone working in the food industry. Our partner subject matter experts come from industry and government to ensure that the online training courses meet and exceed the minimum requirements of both regulatory and industry entities.

eHACCP.org develops, authors, and supports content in associations with food safety consultants, USDA and FDA inspectors, university outreach and extension coordinators, veterinarians, biochemists, biologists, business owners, and operators, instructional designers, and many other professionals whose goal is to develop and create content that promotes the strongest food safety posture for less money.

Stephen Sockett
eHACCP
+1 866-488-1410
email us here
Video overview of eHACCP.org. HACCP training and certification for food companies; producers, processors and manufacturers, meat and poultry, seafood, etc.

