Due to special weather conditions, after discussion with the SMG, the DSEDJ announced that classes at different education levels will be suspended all day tomorrow (May 11)

MACAU, May 10 - According to the forecast of the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau, there will be prolonged and intense rainfall or even rainstorm in Macao and its neighbouring areas tomorrow (May 11). Such weather conditions may have a major impact on the safety of students during their way to school. After consulting with the SMG, the DSEDJ announced that classes at all levels of non-tertiary education will be suspended all day tomorrow, and institutions of higher education shall follow the relevant regulations on implementation.

The DSEDJ reminds schools to ensure that the school premises are open and arrange for staff to take care of the students who have arrived the school until the situation is suitable for them to go back home safely. Schools should take various preventive measures in advance, including installing waterproof gates, checking the school buildings and facilities, relocating equipment and paying attention to the power system conditions, as well as taking preventive measures to avoid flooding.

