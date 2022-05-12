Albany author releases new edition of memoir, new foreword by Pulitzer winner

trade paperback edition of memoir, Cruising with Kate: A Parvenu in Xanadu (British American Publishing, Ltd., $14.95)

Bernard F. Conners releases new trade paperback edition of memoir, Cruising with Kate: A Parvenu in Xanadu (British American Publishing, Ltd., $14.95)

... he quotes an appraisal of himself by one of his prep school (Albany Academy) teachers, who suggested that he was ‘an introvert pretending to be an extrovert’” — WILLIAM KENNEDY

LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An ex-FBI agent walks into a bar, followed by the former publisher of The Paris Review, an award-winning producer, and finally a Golden Gloves champion. All four of them are the same man – one, who through an impressive range of past lives, may very well emulate the definition of rags to riches – Bernard F. Conners.

Pulitzer-prize winner William Kennedy pens a new foreword in this edition, reflecting on his relationship with Conners throughout the forty years the two writers have known each other. With self-deprecating wit, Conners takes readers on the journey of his incredible life from modest middle-class beginnings to making his own Xanadu: a grand estate in upstate New York that the Bernard who was affectionately known as “Boy-Boy” would hardly have dreamed of. Aside from being an FBI agent under Hoover, a publisher, producer, and enterprising businessman, he also served as a G.I. during World War II, won admission into his alma-mater’s hall of fame as an all-star quarterback, and received an invitation to play for the Chicago Bears.

Shaping his autobiography Bernard discloses his relationship with FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, novelist Norman Mailer, former president of the United States Donald Trump, literary giant George Plimpton, former Governor George Pataki, actor Alec Baldwin, and many others.

At the heart of his story, filled with boldfaced names and bravado which brought Bernard to the top, are the humble origins from which he started with a single mother, six strong-willed sisters, and the “Butterflies” that have plagued him throughout. The supportive role of Bernard’s lifelong love, wife Kate, exalts Bernard’s success and steadies him through often turbulent seas. Said of Bernard by Kennedy in the memoir’s new foreword, “Bernie recounts Bernard’s conflicting behavior and careers throughout the book, and he quotes an appraisal of himself by one of his prep school (Albany Academy) teachers, who suggested that he was ‘an introvert pretending to be an extrovert’ – ‘this … but then again that.’”

The late Harry Rosenfeld, former manager of Watergate fame at The Washington Post, described Bernard in a newspaper article: "... Conners traveled a long way on his own talent and in different universes, from business to the literary world. I learned a lot from his book. What the hell hasn’t he done? He’s an incredible man … ”

In Cruising with Kate (British American Publishing, Ltd., $14.95), best-selling author Bernard F. Conners recounts his career in government, business, publishing, and film. He is the best-selling author of Dancehall, Upper East Side Girl, Cruising with Kate, Tailspin, The Hampton Sisters, and Don’t Embarrass the Bureau. Mr. Conners served as executive producer of Nuremberg: Infamy on Trial, a mini-series that won two Emmys, and a motion picture based on one of his books is in development.