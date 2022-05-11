3D Forensic Celebrates Ten Year Anniversary of Inception, Looks to Future Growth
CEO and Founder Jason Fries commemorates the company’s achievements and anticipates future innovation and expansion.
Thanks to the firms who first entrusted us and the determination of our teams throughout the years, we have become one of the leaders in the young industry of forensic animation.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3D Forensic Inc., a forensic technology firm specializing in expert analysis and visualization, announced their ten year anniversary today, marking a decade of service to law offices and forensic experts across the country. The firm is using this milestone as an opportunity to reflect on its journey and look forward to future growth.
— Jason Fries, CEO and Founder
“Ten years in such a young technological industry is a great marker for the company,” said CEO and Founder Jason Fries. “Thanks to the firms who first entrusted us and the determination of our teams throughout the years, we have become one of the leaders in the young industry of forensic animation.”
Following the trend of the forensic animation industry in general, 3D Forensic has experienced significant business growth over recent years. Indicative of a strong return from COVID-19 shutdowns, the firm reported a nearly 200% increase in new case retention through the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021. They are also reporting a trend of 25% annual revenue increases each year since 2016, excluding only 2020.
Since its inception, the firm has grown from one person to a statewide operation with a full production team of eight people spanning across their San Francisco office and Los Angeles offices. They have completed over 3,000 cases and have been consulted by law offices across the country on several high-profile cases, most notably several officer-involved shooting cases.
The firm was founded in May 2012 by Fries, who had previously served as President of Precision Simulations, Inc. in Grass Valley, CA. He brought his experience to the San Francisco Bay Area where he focused on combining forensic analysis and testimony with state-of-the-art visual technology. Through early partnerships with some of the Bay Area’s premiere law firms, the foundations for 3D Forensic’s growth were set.
Fries foresees expanded growth within the existing offices as well as further national growth within the next decade; “As we continue to prove the effectiveness of combining expert witness testimony with visualization, we expect our network and capabilities to grow.”
Other