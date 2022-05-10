Submit Release
Wisconsin Spring Drug Take Back Collection Yields 59,840 Pounds of Unwanted Medications to Fight Opioid Epidemic

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced that during the April 30, 2022 Drug Take Back Day, Wisconsin collected a total of 59,840 lbs. of unwanted medications.

 

“Once again, folks from across Wisconsin stepped up to participate in Drug Take Back, and now 59,840 lbs. of unused and unwanted medications will be safely disposed of,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to everyone who helped make our spring Drug Take Back such a success.”

 

Statewide over 135 law enforcement agencies participated in Drug Take Back Day. Medications were also collected from permanent drug disposal boxes at law enforcement agencies. Wisconsin has more than 490 permanent drug disposal boxes accessible year-round at law enforcement agencies, hospitals, pharmacies and health clinics. To find a permanent drug disposal box near you, go to: https://doseofrealitywi.gov.

 

Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.

 

Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them, and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes.

 

Drug Take Back Day would not be possible without assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the generous support of Fuchs Trucking, Covanta Energy, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Indiana State Police, Waukesha County, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, and all participating local law enforcement agencies.

 

The collected medications were boxed, palletized, shrink wrapped, and secured for transportation to Covanta Energy Corporation in Indianapolis, where the drugs will be incinerated.

