The Dank Investor Names Futurist Society Best Cannabis Investor Relations Firm for 2022

Best Cannabis Investor Relations Firms in 2022 by The Dank Investor

Cannabis financial services company The Dank Investor has named Futurist Society Investor Relations Firm the top cannabis investor relations firm for 2022.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dank Investor, a cannabis financial services company providing breaking market news, analysis and leading insights about cannabis stocks and public cannabis companies, announced that they have prepared a recent report highlighting the best cannabis investor relations firms and have named Futurist Society the Best Cannabis Investor Relations Firm for 2022.

Futurist Society is a leading investor relations firm with expertise in the legal cannabis market. As a cannabis investor relations firm, Futurist Society delivers cutting-edge digital investor relations tactics that combine public relations, strategic communications and corporate advisory driving unmatched results for their clients.

10 of the most effective and well-known cannabis IR firms were reviewed and highlighted with Futurist Society emerging at the top of the list largely due to the firm's deep knowledge and expertise within the highly-regulated legal adult-use cannabis and medical marijuana markets. The companies listed embody the right elements of investor relations firms within the industry each having expert knowledge, experience and relationship networks.

Investor relations firm Futurist Society consistently provides the firm’s clients with favorable results that have a measured impact on operations. Futurist Society uses an integrated communications blend that combines traditional investor relations tactics with a modern digital media approach.

The firm's expert team has been involved with many companies within the cannabis sector from California to Colorado working across all segments of the industry including adult-use cannabis, medical marijiuana and the CBD and hemp verticals. Client businesses range in size and market caps from startup to major dispensary chains, producers and market industry leaders. The company successfully generates mainstream media awareness for clients delivering unparalleled investor relations services.

Futurist Society understands the needs for public companies to generate investor awareness through media placements and audience targeting that creates a value-driven story driving investments from both the retail and institutional sectors. This understanding was highlighted as a key benefit for the investor relations firm.

Additional firms recognized include KCSA, MATTIO Communications, NisonCo, UCS Advisors, MZ Group, Akrete, and 5W PR. The complete report can be found at: The Best Cannabis Investor Relations Firms in 2022

About The Dank Investor

The Dank Investor is an industry leading cannabis financial services company providing breaking cannabis market news, analysis and leading insights about cannabis stocks to help investors grow their portfolios. Additionally, the company provides full vertically integrated business services to companies in the cannabis sector through comprehensive corporate communication and marketing solutions.

The Dank Investment Community encompasses an engaged social media audience of over 50,000 investors who leverage The Dank Investor content to stay informed across social media platforms that include Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, StockTwits and Reddit.