PHILADELPHIA, PA − May 10, 2022 – Today, Senator Anthony H. Williams (D- Philadelphia/Delaware) wrote the following letter to his Senate colleagues regarding recent news about ballot harvesting in the 39th Ward of Philadelphia. In the letter, Sen. Williams states, “As you can see, the current systems that we have in place to provide secure elections worked as the individual who engaged in this egregious behavior was identified and removed from the process.”
You just read:
Sen. Anthony Williams Shares Letter Regarding Ward Leader Ballot Harvesting and Secure Election Systems
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.