Sen. Anthony Williams Shares Letter Regarding Ward Leader Ballot Harvesting and Secure Election Systems

Senator Anthony H. Williams

PHILADELPHIA, PA − May 10, 2022 – Today, Senator Anthony H. Williams (D- Philadelphia/Delaware) wrote the following letter to his Senate colleagues regarding recent news about ballot harvesting in the 39th Ward of Philadelphia. In the letter, Sen. Williams states, “As you can see, the current systems that we have in place to provide secure elections worked as the individual who engaged in this egregious behavior was identified and removed from the process.”

