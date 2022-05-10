Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Homicide Following Discovery Of Body In Wicomico County

(SALISBURY, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal shooting following the discovery of human remains in Wicomico County.

The body of, Craig Polk Jr., 23, of Salisbury, Maryland was discovered earlier this month on the edge of a field near Rockawalkin Road in Salisbury. His body was taken to the Office to the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy and formal identification. His death was ruled a homicide and the manner of death was by gunshot.

According to a preliminary investigation, Polk’s body was discovered shortly before 7 p.m. on May 3. Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene first. Maryland State Police homicide detectives then took over the investigation. Polk was last seen alive on Feb. 25 and was reported missing to police the following day.

No suspects have been arrested at this time. Anyone with information on the case are asked to contact Maryland State Police at 410-430-1556.

The case remains under investigation…

