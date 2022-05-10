Submit Release
News Search

There were 907 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,699 in the last 365 days.

Burgum waives hours of service for commercial drivers hauling agricultural inputs due to shortened spring planting season

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today signed an executive order granting a waiver of hours of service requirements for drivers of commercial motor vehicles transporting all agricultural inputs, including dry fertilizer, liquid fertilizer, anhydrous ammonia, pesticides and seed, to assist producers in North Dakota who are facing a delayed spring and limited timeframe for planting and treating fields.

“Due to late snowfalls, extended cold, historic flooding and extreme weather events, our North Dakota farmers are facing a challenging and compressed planting season in addition to global supply chain disruptions and labor and facility shortages,” Burgum said. “Waiving hours of service for these commercial drivers will help ensure that sufficient planting and fertilizer resources are available during this delayed and shortened planting season.”

The 30-day waiver, requested by state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, is effective today. All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply.

The order can be viewed here, and a copy is attached.

You just read:

Burgum waives hours of service for commercial drivers hauling agricultural inputs due to shortened spring planting season

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.