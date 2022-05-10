Burgum waives hours of service for commercial drivers hauling agricultural inputs due to shortened spring planting season

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today signed an executive order granting a waiver of hours of service requirements for drivers of commercial motor vehicles transporting all agricultural inputs, including dry fertilizer, liquid fertilizer, anhydrous ammonia, pesticides and seed, to assist producers in North Dakota who are facing a delayed spring and limited timeframe for planting and treating fields.

“Due to late snowfalls, extended cold, historic flooding and extreme weather events, our North Dakota farmers are facing a challenging and compressed planting season in addition to global supply chain disruptions and labor and facility shortages,” Burgum said. “Waiving hours of service for these commercial drivers will help ensure that sufficient planting and fertilizer resources are available during this delayed and shortened planting season.”

The 30-day waiver, requested by state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, is effective today. All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply.

The order can be viewed here, and a copy is attached.