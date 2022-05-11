Cell Microsystems Names Industry Veterans as VP of Product Development and VP of Strategic Marketing
Aaron Kennington and Kap Kumar join the Company as VP of Product Development and VP of Strategic Marketing, respectively.DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cell Microsystems Inc, a developer and manufacturer of innovative products for single cell workflows, announced today that Aaron Kennington and Kap Kumar joined the Company as VP of Product Development and VP of Strategic Marketing, respectively. Kennington and Kumar join Scott McGinnis, VP of Sales hired in January 2022, as executive hires filling a critical role in Cell Microsystems’ strategy to accelerate commercial activity, develop the product pipeline and expand the number of applications enabled by the Company’s platforms.
Kennington comes to Cell Microsystems from IntelliCyt, a Sartorius Company that manufactures and sells instrumentation, software, and reagents that facilitate the high-throughput study of cells and their components using novel sampling techniques. He joined IntelliCyt as employee three in 2007 and served as the VP of Engineering for the last eight years, including through the acquisition by Sartorius in 2016. At Cell Microsystems, Kennington will lead the Software Systems and Engineering teams, overseeing all aspects of the product development process.
“Looking forward to taking the already impressive CellRaft AIR® System to the next level of advanced capabilities with data acquisition and analysis for single cell applications,” said Kennington.
Kumar joins Cell Microsystems from Avantor, a Fortune 500 company providing mission-critical products and services to customers in life science and biopharma markets, where he was the VP of Product Management and Strategy for biopharma production. Prior to his executive role at Avantor, Kumar served as the VP of Global Marketing and Strategy at Nexcelom Biosciences and VP of Global Marketing at Cell Signaling Technology. Kumar holds an MS in Microbiology and Immunology, a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, and an MBA in Innovation and Entrepreneurship Management from Babson. At Cell Microsystems, Kumar will lead strategic and product marketing teams to support the company’s growth plans via development of the product roadmap and execution of go-to-market strategy.
“Very excited to join the team and help create a unique solution to provide unparalleled single cell workflows in development of advanced therapies,” said Kumar.
The executive hires follow the Company’s announcement of closing a $10 million growth capital financing from Telegraph Hill Partners (“THP”), a life science venture capital and growth equity firm based in San Francisco, CA. “We are pleased that Aaron and Kap have joined our team," said Gary Pace, CEO at Cell Microsystems. “We look forward to continuing to execute on our plans for growth.”
About Cell Microsystems: Cell Microsystems’ lead products, the CellRaft AIR® System and CytoSort® Arrays, enable complex workflows to be performed on a single consumable, including clonal propagation of single cells for CRISPR gene editing, cell line development, stem cell studies, organoids and other 3D cultures, cell-based assays, and genomics research. The System uses real-time on-array image analysis under standard culture conditions that enables single cell or clones to be independently isolated for additional culturing or downstream analysis. The System enables single cell workflows with unperturbed phenotypes, high viability, and efficient yields producing results with faster turnaround times to downstream analysis and with richer datasets for discovery and translational research. Learn more at www.cellmicrosystems.com.
