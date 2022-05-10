BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES TOP PRODUCER SIGNS WITH VIRGINIA BEACH BRAND AGENCY
Award Winning Firm Adds To Brand Agent Roster Of Business All StarsVIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kevin Makes Sense Media has announced the signing of top producer Bethany White, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, to become the newest brand agent client of the award-winning agency. They will create, produce, and distribute new brand content for White not only locally, but nationally as well via the newly formed KMS Media Network. White is the #1 REALTOR® Team for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in Virginia and the #5 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices team in the nation.
“As a boutique firm we are very selective on who we partner with and represent, and the chance to work with Bethany and her talented group of real estate professionals was an exciting opportunity we couldn’t pass up. She and her story bring an unbelievable energy to anyone she encounters, and we are excited to share both in upcoming video content.” said CEO Kevin Neff.
“I've been in search of a partner to assist with branding and videography for a while, but I just couldn't feel a connection. With Kevin, it was immediate. His ideas are fresh and creative, plus his energy and style are a perfect complement to mine.” says White. “Working with Kevin is a refreshing change of pace.” said Kim Montalvo, operations manager for The Bethany White Group. “Although he is a creator, he also manages his business as a top-notch professional. Generally, you have one or the other, but Kevin offers a unique blend of both.”
Video production is slated to start in May 2022 with several projects scheduled and will also include an appearance on “Speaking of Success” ™, which can be viewed via streaming on Roku, Android/Google TV, Amazon Firestick, Apple TV, and online via C-Suite TV.
About Bethany White - Bethany is a member of the National Association of Realtors, the Hampton Roads Realtor Association, and the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce. She is a certified VHDA First Time Home Buyer Specialist, Military Relocation Specialist, Berkshire Hathaway Relocation Specialist, Short Sale, and Foreclosure Professional. Learn more at: www.thebethanywhitegroup.com
Kevin Makes Sense Media is an award-winning video production and creative branding firm located in Virginia Beach, Virginia. They are the agency of choice for those select businesses, entrepreneurs and professionals seeking to stand out from the competition while growing their exposure, influence and following. They provide custom multi-media solutions for local, regional, and national clients. Learn more at www.kevinmakessense.com
