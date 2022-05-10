Market Trends Aim to Bolster European Gastrointestinal Endoscope Market Post-Pandemic

Single-use endoscopes have taken the market by storm, due to the advantages they offer physicians, patients and hospitals alike during the pandemic and beyond.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the European Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market, addressing key insights and consequences of COVID-19 in 2021, 2022, and beyond. Overall, the trend towards minimally invasive procedures persists within the European endoscopic device market, and the benefits from the surge in funding and revenue will only further drive innovation and growth.

According to iData's European Market Report for Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices, the market was valued at just under €1.5 billion in 2021. With the consideration of current trends, the market is expected to increase over the forecast period at a CAGR of 6.1% to reach nearly €2.3 billion. This report includes procedure numbers, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis includes detailed segmentation on the following markets: FIT-DNA Tests, gastrointestinal endoscopes, capsule endoscopy, stenting & dilation, endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) devices, biopsy forceps, polypectomy snares & EUS-needles, endoscopic submucosal dissection knives, submucosal lifting agents, hemostasis devices, enteral feeding devices, and anti-reflux devices. Although the overall market value of the gastrointestinal endoscopic device market faced a downturn in 2021, the single-use endoscope market (comprised solely of disposable duodenoscopes) saw a sudden increase in value as single-use devices were deemed beneficial due to their decreased rate of infection possibilities and ease of use for physicians allowing for more endoscopic procedures to occur for patients awaiting admittance for elective procedures.

Among the many competitors in the gastrointestinal endoscopic devices market, Olympus, Boston Scientific, and Cook Medical are the top three market share leaders. Olympus held the leading share of both the gastrointestinal endoscope market and endoscopic submucosal dissection knife market, as well as competitive shares of the capsule endoscopy, ERCP, biopsy forceps, polypectomy snares and EUS needles and hemostasis markets

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

Follow the link below to download a Free Research Summary of the European Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market Report:

https://idataresearch.com/product/gastrointestinal-endoscopic-devices-market-europe/

For Further Information

More insights like this can be found in the latest reports by iData. Please email us at info@idataresearch.net or register online for a brochure and synopsis.

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

www.idataresearch.com

