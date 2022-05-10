At CAGR of 3.3% Global Etanercept Market Size & Share | 2022 - 2028 | Projected to Hit at USD 20.8 Billion: Etanercept Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[221 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Etanercept Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 15.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 20.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 3.3% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Takeda, Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Celltrion, Pfizer, Cipla, Samsung Bioepis, and others.

Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Etanercept Market By Application (Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, and Others), By Distribution Network (Online and Offline), and By Region-Global and Regional Industry Trends, Competitive Intelligence, Analysis of Data, Statistical Data, and Forecast 2022-2028" in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the demand of global Etanercept Market size & share was witnessed about USD 15.5 billion in 2021and it is expected to surpass around USD 20.8 billion Mark, by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 3.3% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.

What is Etanercept? How big is the Etanercept Industry?

Report Overview:

Etanercept is a biopharmaceutical anti-Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) agent used to treat autoimmune diseases like spondylitis and arthritis. TNF overproduction in the body causes pain, inflammation, and bone & joint damage.

Etanercept inhibits TNF action and thus reduces inflammation. It's used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 15.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 20.8 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 3.3% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Takeda, Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Celltrion, Pfizer, Cipla, and Samsung Bioepis, among others Key Segment By Application, Distribution Network, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options



Global Etanercept Market: Dynamics

During the forecast period, the global etanercept market is expected to grow at a rapid pace. This is due to an increase in the prevalence of lifestyle disorders, obesity, accidents, and spondylitis. When compared to certain other therapeutic proteins, Enbrel has seen a significant increase in demand. It is used to treat auto-immune diseases like psoriasis, juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, and plaque. The higher incidence of these diseases is estimated to propel the etanercept market.

Furthermore, technological advancements and R & D activities may introduce new opportunities in the global market. However, rising overall treatment costs, the absence of reimbursement policies in developing nations, and treatment side effects are expected to restrain the global market.

Etanercept Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Every industry in the world has suffered a setback in the last 18 months, with the exception of those in the undeveloped nations. Due to several precautionary lockdowns and other limitations imposed by governing bodies around the world, considerable disruptions in their respective industrial and supply-chain operations have occurred. Etanercept is a drug that has been approved for use in humans.

Moreover, consumer demand has subsequently fallen as consumers have been more concerned with cutting non-essential costs from their corresponding expenditures as the overall economic situation of the majority of the population has been badly damaged by this outbreak. Over the projected period, it is anticipated that these variables would have an impact on the global market's revenue growth. Global markets, on the other hand, are anticipated to rebound as the individual governments begin to ease the restrictions that have been placed.

Etanercept Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global etanercept market is segregated on the basis of application, distribution network, and region.

By application, the market is divided into juvenile idiopathic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and others. In the year 2021, rheumatoid arthritis held a commanding market share. It is due to the high prevalence of osteoarthritis in different regions around the world.

By distribution network, the market is divided into online and offline. In 2021, the offline segment held a commanding market share. It is due to reimbursement policies and the increasing adoption of AI as a supplement to a simple purchase.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global etanercept market include -

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis

Takeda

Clover Biopharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson

Roche

Celltrion

Pfizer

Cipla

Samsung Bioepis

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Etanercept market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 3.3% during the forecast period.

The Etanercept market was valued at around US$ 15.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 20.8 billion by 2028.

Based on application segment, the rheumatoid arthritis dominated the market. It is owing to the increased frequency of osteoarthritis globally.

By distribution network, the offline segment dominated the market. It's because of reimbursement restrictions and the rising use of AI to complement purchases.

On the basis of region, the North America's etanercept market held a 33% share when compared to other areas. Due to the presence of major pharma conglomerates. However, between 2022 and 2028, Asia Pacific is expected to be a profitable venture for marketers.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Etanercept industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Etanercept Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Etanercept Industry?

What segments does the Etanercept Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Etanercept Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Dominance:

North America's market is expected to expand rapidly in the coming years. The region's dominance in the global etanercept market is due to favorable reimbursement scenarios, acceptance of advanced techniques, and a technically sophisticated health care system. Etanercept's other major markets are Europe and the Asia Pacific.

The presence of key players, increased investments in R&D activities by major pharma players, and collaborative partnerships between pharma & biotech companies and research institutes drive the etanercept market in these regions.

Recent Developments

Recent Development

December 2019: Clover Biopharma has begun Phase III studies in China for the Etanercept Biosimilar Candidate SCB-808. The first patient was given an injection of the biosimilar being developed in the preloaded syringe composition for the treatment of rheumatic diseases such as ankylosing spondylitis and rheumatoid arthritis, according to the company. The purpose of this study is to compare the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of SCB-808 and the originator drug Enbrel® in patients with ankylosing spondylitis after subcutaneous administration.

Clover Biopharma has begun Phase III studies in China for the Etanercept Biosimilar Candidate SCB-808. The first patient was given an injection of the biosimilar being developed in the preloaded syringe composition for the treatment of rheumatic diseases such as ankylosing spondylitis and rheumatoid arthritis, according to the company. The purpose of this study is to compare the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of SCB-808 and the originator drug Enbrel® in patients with ankylosing spondylitis after subcutaneous administration. November 2019: Samsung Bioepis and Biogen have announced a major commercialization agreement for two biosimilar applicants. The agreement gives Biogen the option to renew the commercialization term for Samsung Bioepis' three anti-TNF biosimilars – BENEPALI (etanercept), IMRALDI (adalimumab), and FLIXAB (infliximab) – in Europe for an additional five years, bringing the original ten-year agreement to a total of fifteen years. In Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom, BENEPALI is the most commonly prescribed etanercept (UK). In Europe, IMRALDI is the leading adalimumab biosimilar. The agreement also gives Biogen the option of getting commercialization rights to BENEPALITM, FLIXABITM, and IMRALDITM in China in exchange for market royalties.

The global etanercept market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Psoriatic Arthritis

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Others

By Distribution Network

Online

Offline

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



